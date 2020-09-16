Bigg Boss 13 Shehnaaz Gill Loses 12 Kgs in Six Months, Leaves Fans Surprised

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill, who is also known as ‘Punjab ki Katrina Kaif’, has lost 12 kgs in last six months leaving everyone surprised. She looks completely different and stunning in her recent posts. Her recent Instagram picture are evident about her weight loss journey. In her new post, she looks unrecognisable as she posed in a blue denim while flaunting her collar bone.

View this post on Instagram ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨ A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill) on Sep 12, 2020 at 12:25am PDT

In an interview with Times of India, when she was asked about what made her go for this new avatar, she was quoted as saying, "Look, lockdown chal raha hai. A large amount of work has come to a standstill all around, so I thought why not just go for weight loss? Kuch logon ne mere weight ka mazak udaya tha 'Bigg Boss 13' mein. Kai log weight lose karte hain, maine socha chalo logon ko dikhati hoon ki main bhi patli ho sakti hoon. It's not difficult to lose weight if you really want to."

Talking about her secret to lose 12 kgs weight in just six months, she said that she just cut off her non-veg food intake, chocolates and ice cream. The actress was 67 kgs in March, and now she is 55 kgs.

She also talked about her professional life and what kind of project she is looking for. Openeing up about doing bold scenes, Shehnaaz said she wouldn't like to wear very revealing outfits. However, she might consider doing intimate scenes if it is genuinely integral to the story.

Shehnaz was loved for her cuteness quotient in Bigg Boss 13. Her chemistry with co-contestant Sidharth Shukla had received immense love from the viewers. She was also seen in a music album Bhula Dunga with Shukla.