Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Slaps Sidharth Shukla After His 'Jealous' Comments

Fights and arguments inside the Bigg Boss house will be seen taking an ugly turn. While on one hand, ex-couple Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli will indulge in a war of words, Shehnaaz Gill will be showing her irritation to Sidharth Shukla as he will try to provoke and tease her.

According to a promo shared by the makers, Shehnaaz Gill is seen getting irritated by Sidharth, as he taunts her while talking to Mahira and says that she is the most sorted person in the house and people get jealous of her no reason. Listening to this, Shehnaaz asks him to shut up and not irritate her with his 'jealous' comments. She pushes Sidharth and breaks down crying. Later she goes to lie down on her bed where Sid comes to convince her but she says he is making her cry for no reason. This surprises Sid and Shehnaaz slaps him in a fit of rage.

Vishal and Madhurima's fight escalate to a step further as the former bangs the confession room and demands that either of them can stay in the house. Bigg Boss then reprimands them to stay peacefully or leave the house. Vishal throws away his mike in anger, after which Bigg Boss opens the gate for them to leave.

In yesterday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, the contestant to get evicted from the house was Shefali Bagga who lost out due to majority of votes against her. Vishal, Mahira Sharma, Sidharth, Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz and Shefali Jarriwala voted for her to get her evicted from the house while Shehnaaz voted for Madhurima.

