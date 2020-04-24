MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Shehnaaz Gill Speaks Gibberish As She Gives 'Warning' To China Over Coronavirus; Watch

Shehnaaz Gill Speaks Gibberish As She Gives 'Warning' To China Over Coronavirus; Watch

Bigg Boss 13 contestant and singer Shehnaz Gill on Thursday gave a fun-filled warning to China, where novel coronavirus originated.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 24, 2020, 10:37 AM IST
Share this:

Bigg Boss 13 contestant and singer Shehnaz Gill on Thursday gave a fun-filled warning to China, where novel coronavirus originated.

She made a TikTok video, in which she is seen warning the people of China while speaking gibberish. Not only this, she is also seen performing some Kung fu steps. Reacting to the video, a user wrote: "So cute. Chinese people beware."

Another one wrote: "Coronavirus will be gone after watching this video."

During her stint in "Bigg Boss" house, Shehnaz had made news with her equation with Sidharth Shukla, who went on to win the show. She recently featured along with Sidharth in the music video of Darshan Raval's song, "Bhula dunga".

Shehnaaz and Sidharth had trended with the hashtag #SidNaaz during their stay in the Bigg Boss 13 house. While Sidharth went on to lift the winner’s trophy, Shehnaaz was one of the top finalists. Soon after, she was a part of another reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge but failed to find a life partner for herself on the show as she confessed being in love with Sidharth.

Talking about her bonding with Sidharth, Shehnaaz told Spotboye in a recent interview, “I am in a relationship with Sidharth but as a friend. I had said that I love him. And, he’s protective about me. As he’s protective, I am not waiting to hear ‘I love you’ from him. He’s a very good friend of mine and I don’t want to lose him as a friend."

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    17,610

    +921*  

  • Total Confirmed

    23,077

    +1,377*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    4,749

    +424*  

  • Total DEATHS

    718

    +32*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 24 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres