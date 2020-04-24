Shehnaaz Gill Speaks Gibberish As She Gives 'Warning' To China Over Coronavirus; Watch

Bigg Boss 13 contestant and singer Shehnaz Gill on Thursday gave a fun-filled warning to China, where novel coronavirus originated.

She made a TikTok video, in which she is seen warning the people of China while speaking gibberish. Not only this, she is also seen performing some Kung fu steps. Reacting to the video, a user wrote: "So cute. Chinese people beware."

Another one wrote: "Coronavirus will be gone after watching this video."

During her stint in "Bigg Boss" house, Shehnaz had made news with her equation with Sidharth Shukla, who went on to win the show. She recently featured along with Sidharth in the music video of Darshan Raval's song, "Bhula dunga".

Shehnaaz and Sidharth had trended with the hashtag #SidNaaz during their stay in the Bigg Boss 13 house. While Sidharth went on to lift the winner’s trophy, Shehnaaz was one of the top finalists. Soon after, she was a part of another reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge but failed to find a life partner for herself on the show as she confessed being in love with Sidharth.

Talking about her bonding with Sidharth, Shehnaaz told Spotboye in a recent interview, “I am in a relationship with Sidharth but as a friend. I had said that I love him. And, he’s protective about me. As he’s protective, I am not waiting to hear ‘I love you’ from him. He’s a very good friend of mine and I don’t want to lose him as a friend."