Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill's Brother Says Siddharth Shukla is Her Real Friend, Paras is for Sake of the Game

While inmates inside the Bigg Boss 13 house are being either supported or receiving flak for their demeanor, their relatives outside are trying their best to extend support. Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaz recently talked about his sister's performance and her closeness with Siddharth and Paras.

Shehnaaz has time and again been called 'fake' inside the house. Other contestants and viewers outside have said Shehnaaz is two-faced, and receives unreasonable support from the host Salman Khan himself, which she is undeserving of. However, Shehbaz defended his sister and said in an interview, "Shehnaaz is an entertainer. She is her real self inside. She is not pretending to be something else inside. Koi bacche jaise behave nahi kar rahi hai woh."

Earlier, Tehseen Poonawalla's wife and Asim Riaz's brother had also extended their support for their kin, on record, when it was needed.

While initially Shehnaaz had bonded well with Paras Chhabra, lately she has been in the buzz for her friendship with Siddharth Shukla, who she stands by all the time. When Shehbaz was asked which is a genuine bond, if at all, he said, "She is with Paras for the sake of the game but with Sidharth, it is a friendship for her. She is asking everything to Sidharth before taking any decision. Shehnaaz shares a great bond with Sidharth. There is nothing like that with Paras."

He further went all praises for Siddharth and said, "Whenever Sidharth gets rude, it is because he is defending himself. He has to fight his own battle."

On Shehnaaz's clashes with her 'enemy' Himanshi Khurrana in the house, Shehbaz said, "When there are two swords in a house, they will collide. But still, Shehnaaz has handled it well. Initially, she cried as a reaction but please understand, she is very naive. Shehnaaz even extended an olive brand inside which for us is a huge thing. We are very proud of Shehnaaz."

