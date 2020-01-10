Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill's Father Has 'No Problem' if She Ends Up With Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill's father Santok Singh has said that he has no problem with her chemistry with Sidharth Shukla and would be happy if the duo end up together.

According to a report in Spotboye, he has said, "Yes, I can see the feelings that they have for each other."

While Bollywood celebrities such as Shruti Seth and Gauahar Khan have been condemning Sidharth's behaviour towards Shehnaaz, his father himself has said that he has no issues with the two as a couple.

As per the same report, when asked if he'll be okay if Shehnaaz wants to settle down with Sidharth, he said, "No problem. Achchi baat hogi. Sidharth achcha ladka hai, Suljha hua hai woh. Shehnaaz mein thoda bachpana zaroor hai. (The match would be good. Sidharth is a good and sorted guy. Shehnaaz on the other hand is a little immature.) The combo would be good."

Apparently, he is also okay with Sidharth's arrogance and ego on the show, which has led to a backlash inside and outside the house. "Ego hai, lekin agar dekho toh ego sab mein hoti hai. (He does have ego but then every body else does too) I quite like him," he has said.

Recently, Sidharth was seen twisting Shehnaaz's arm as she continuously tried to get him to talk to her.

If this is not Harassment than What is. You can clearly see this Abuser thukla put his leg on her stomach and twisting her hands. No sane woman would tolerate such humiliation on national Telivision. @BiggBoss @ColorsTV @mnysha #BB13 #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss pic.twitter.com/R7ISMYyuCl — Raaz Bani Rahe ( MUFC ) (@KeepItRaaaz) January 6, 2020

While the chemistry between Sidharth and Shehnaaz has been making headlines, so are there incessant fights, which seem to be getting worse. Shehnaaz is usually the one to pacify Sidharth, but the latter often shrugs her off, physically and verbally. This hasn't gone down well with many of the fans and viewers of the show who have tweeted that the duo should split and that Shehnaaz should stand up for herself. Many have even wondered if the bond is, in fact, fake and they are just putting up a show for footage after Vikas Gupta had told him that the duo are quite popular outside the house.

