Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz-Mahira Have A Fallout, Siddharth Calls Rashami 'Naukrani'
Tonight's episode will see fights between Shehnaaz Gill and Mahira Sharma over Paras Chhabra. It will also see Sidharth Shukla fighting with Asim Riaz.
Rivalries and personal attacks refuse to die down inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. The latest ones to fall prey to this are the trio of Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma and Shehnaaz Gill.
In a promo shared by the makers of the show, Mahira can be seen asking her closest freind in the house Shehnaaz to stay away from Paras from now on. She further wents on to call her a flipper. The argument gets even more ugly when Shehnaaz shouts back " I do not go near him anyway" and " I don't have anything to be jealous of you."
In another promo, Friends-turned-rival Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz were seen having a fight over Rashami Desai. The newly elected captain of the house, Asim, was having a difference of opinion with Siddharth Shukla, and the two were in a heated argument. Siddharth refused to do the luxury budget task owing to his ill health.
On which Asim said he believes he looks fine. Amidst this, Rashami jumped to side with Asim to which Siddharth had a rather demeaning comment. This then irked Asim.
Rashami asks Asim to tell Sidharth to wear his T-hirt and play. Siddharth takes an offence on this and can be heard saying to Asim, "Yeh kyu Bol rahi hai beech mein. Yeh Teri Naukrani hai kya."
On this, Asim blasts Siddharth for disrespecting a woman and arguments ensue.
However, Vikas Gupta sides with Siddharth and says all the housemates are targeting him once again, without any reason.
Siddharth and Rashami's complicated relationship inside the house since Day 1 has been in the headlines since the beginning. Fans and even housemates inside the house guess that the two had a relationship during their show Dil Se Dil Tak, which went kaput. This is further supported by their love hate relationship inside the house and exhibiting their on-screen chemistry during one of the tasks.
