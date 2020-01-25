Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Reveals Why She Moved Away From Family

"Bigg Boss 13" contestant Shehnaaz Gill has opened up on why and how she decided to move away from her family.

Shehnaaz is among the inmates who have been locked inside the "Bigg Boss" house for almost four months now. At times, the housemates engage in ugly fights and at times they lend each other a shoulder to cry on.

Shehnaaz recently got candid about her personal life, and spoke of her marriage and family.

Shehnaaz, Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz and Vishal Singh are seen relaxing when Vishal asks Shehnaaz: "Tere ghar walo ne bola nahi? Shaadi karne ke liye (Didn't your folks tell you to get married)?"

To this, Shehnaaz replies: "Bahut baar hua hai. Main apne stand pe khadi rahi hu. Maine nahi karwani. Jab main industry mein aayi hoon, kitne der mere papa jaate the shoot pe. Uske baad main aisa cut off kiya gharwalon ke saath kyuki main waha pe reh ke mujhe bahut problems aa rahi thi. Daily shoot pe jaana, kabhi kisi ko manau main, Papa mujhe chod aao. Roz kalesh hote the mere ghar pe, kya kar rahi hai? Chhod de yeh kaam. Udhar maine commitment kar di thi and mere ghar pe kalesh hota hai ki chhod ne kaun jayega. Production wale yaha nahi aayengey na, gaon mein, Chandigarh mein shoot hai (They've told me several times. I've stood my ground. I won't get married. When I arrived in the industry, my dad accompanied me to shoots for a while. Then I cut off ties with my folks because I was facing problems staying with them. Going to shoots daily was a hassle, I would have to get people to drop me off to shoots, ask my father to do so. There were problems everyday. They'd ask me to quit. On the other hand I has committed and production people wouldn't come to the village for me. The shoot was in Chandigarh)."

Shehnaaz continues: "Maine kaha bahut ho gaya, yeh toh teri shaadi kar dengey. Tera jeena haram kar dengey. Kal ko tu kisi ke paas gayi shaadi kar ke, teri toh nibhegi nahi waha pe. Tera toh dimag mein wahi betha hua hai ki acting line mein jaana hai... Aisa bhaagi, vaapas nahi aayi 3-4 saal (I thought enough was enough, these guys would force me to get married. They would make my life miserable. If I got married I wouldn't manage to cope up with my in-laws. My mind was obsessed with getting into the field of acting... So I ran and didn't return for three to four years)."

She adds that today her relatives are proud of her. "Ghar wale khush ki tera naam bana hua hai. Tu ne humara naam banaya. Humare ko log poochhte hain kiski beti hai. Log aate hai poochhne kaha hai pe woh? Uss din ki main apne ghar walo ke saath connected hoon (My family is happy that I am famous now. I have made them famous. People want to know whose daughter I am. People come asking for me at home. Since then, I have reconnected with my folks."

Shehnaaz made her revelations in the latest clip of "Unseen Undekha" on VOOT.

