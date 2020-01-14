Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaz Acts Obsessive in Love, Threatens Sidharth Shukla to Reciprocate Feelings
On Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan had told Sidharth Shukla that Shehnaz is in love with him and it is a bad one, so he has to be very careful about it.
In an episode of Bigg Boss 13, contestant Shehnaz Gill behaves like an obsessive lover. Apparently, the Punjabi singer is in love with her co-contestant Sidharth Shukla.
In a new clip, the Punjabi singer warns Sidharth and asks him not to hurt her feelings. The latter tells her he is not doing anything of the sort.
She then confesses her feelings for the actor by saying 'I love you'. To which, Sidharth replies, 'Theek hain' (It is fine). This irks the Punjabi singer and she asks him to say he loves her, too. She even threatens to hit herself, if he doesn't say it back.
The Punjabi singer also tells him that she is not interested to win the game, but she wants to win him over. This is exactly what the show's host Salman Khan had warned Sidharth of in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.
On Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman had told Sidharth that, Shehnaz is in love with you and it is a bad one, so you have to be very careful about it.
Meanwhile, Hina Khan will be seen entering Bigg Boss 13 house to announce the benefits of Bigg Boss elite club. The first two winners of the membership are Asim Riaz and Shehnaz Gill.
Gharwalon ko BB Elite Club ke powers batane aa rahi hai @eyehinakhan!
Anytime on @justvoot.@vivo_india @AmlaDaburIndia @bharatpeindia @beingsalmankhan #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #BB13 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/MoLlfk9UYH
— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 13, 2020
