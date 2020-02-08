Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaz Discusses Baby Names with Sidharth, Fans Wish They Get Married

In an episode of 'Bigg Boss 13', while playacting, Sidharth and Shehnaz discussed baby names. Their conversation left the fans way too excited.

IANS

Updated:February 8, 2020, 3:52 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaz Discusses Baby Names with Sidharth, Fans Wish They Get Married
In an episode of 'Bigg Boss 13', while playacting, Sidharth and Shehnaz discussed baby names. Their conversation left the fans way too excited.

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla were seen discussing baby names in the house giving fresh boost to the hashtag SidNaaz and their fans on the social media with just over a week left for the finale.

In an episode, while playacting the two housemates discussed baby names as number of contestants dwindled down to seven.

Shehnaz told Sidharth to play phone-phone, in which they tried to dramatise the situation as it would be once they leave the house.

As the playacting continued from bedroom, to living room, to the portico outside -- sitting on the sofa in the lawn area, Shehnaaz announced her son's name Zorawar.

She said the name should have an impact "khanjar ki tarah chubh na chahiye -- in all probability I want a soldier's name -- something like Zorawar".

Hearing this, Sidharth poked fun at her. Their conversation left the fans way too excited. "Zorawar Gill Shukla" started trending on Twitter.

Shehnaz and Sidharth's baby name banter ended with Sidharth teasing Shehnaaz about her boyfriends. He even suggested "name him Khanjar", but she as usual did not read the joke..

However, their fans picked up the prospective baby name and came up with hilarious situations for both of them in the future.

Fans created memes. A user wrote, "Sid pissed off at Sana Bcoz she is teaching-- NURSERY RHYMES TO ZORO IN PUNJABI STYLE BAA BAA BALLE BALLEBLACK SHEEP BALLE BALLE#ZorawarGillShukla #SidNaaz."

Another said: "Sid-tumne uski naak q todi... Zoro- usne Mera nose touch Kiya and nose is my favourite part of the body... Sana - haa, par tune uski todi q... Zoro- you set bar, I will raise it... Sana and Sid both shocked Zoro rocked#ZorawarGillShukla#SidharthShukla"

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram