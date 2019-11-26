Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaz Gill Asks Rashami Desai if She Loves Sidharth Shukla
In a new Bigg Boss 13 task, Shehnaz Gill asks Rashami Desai if she loves Sidharth Shukla. She also asks Paras Chhabra what is a love triangle, to which he responds saying, 'you, me and Sidharth'.
In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 13, the contestants can be seen having fun in the BB classroom. A special task has been arranged for the contestants where Shehnaz Gill will be seen as an English teacher in the classroom of students including Asim Riaz, Shefali Jariwala, Vishal Aditya Singh, Paras Chhabra, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh and Mahira Sharma among others.
During the task, Shehnaz asks a few questions to the students. She first asks Rashami if she loves her dance teacher. Shehnaz’s close friend in the house Sidharth will be seen as a dance teacher in the task. Answering the question, Rashami can be heard saying, 'I like that'.
Later, she asks Paras to describe a love triangle. To which he says, ‘You, me and Sidharth sir. When you are with Sidharth sir, I get fire in my body.” Shehnaz laughs and asks why? To this, he replies, “Because I love you.”
After adorable conversations in the classroom things heat up as Shehnaz asks Vishal to describe ‘negative’. Vishal answers, ‘When you mix Asim with Arti and Shefali, you get negative.’ This angers Asim and Shefali who takes no time to walk out of the class. Shehnaz calls Asim a loser and things heat up between Shehnaz, Shefali and Asim.
Meanwhile, the contestants nominated for evictions from the house are Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra, Shefali Jariwala, Shehnaz Gill, Arti Singh and Vikas Fhatak aka Hindustani Bhau.
