Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaz Gill Bursts into Tears as Salman Khan Announces Her Name for Eviction

On Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan announces that this week two contestants will be evicted from the house. He takes Madhurima Tuli’s name and the second name is to be taken in tonight’s episode.

In a new clip from the upcoming episode, Salman announces that among nominated contestants Hindustani Bhau, Shehnaz Gill and Madhurim Tuli—Madhurima and Shehnaz got the least votes and will have to leave the house. The entire house is shocked as Shehnaz is one of the most popular contestant of the season.

Vikas Gupta, who is playing as Devoleena’s proxy on the show tells Shehnaz that it is a prank. On hearing this, Salman tells him that he said twice about her eviction but you guys are misunderstanding it to be a prank. Shehnaz starts crying inconsolably and tell the host that she did not entertain the house for just four days and her name has come for eviction. Salman replies by saying, "Ab out ho gayi ho toh out ho gayi Shehnaz, Ab ye drama karne ka kya fayda." (You've got evicted, there's no point creating a drama now.) The main door opens for the evicted contestants but Shehnaz still refuses to leave the house.

Meanwhile, ex Bigg Boss contestants Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma will be seen in the episode. They have come on the show to promote their upcoming song album.

