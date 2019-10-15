Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaz Gill Claimed She Would Not Fake a Relationship for the Show

Punjabi Singer and actor Shehnaaz Gill has been in the headlines for her chemistry with co-contestant Paras Chhabra. While many see it as a survival strategy, Shehnaaz had said she would never fake a relationship on the show.

News18.com

Updated:October 15, 2019, 12:22 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaz Gill Claimed She Would Not Fake a Relationship for the Show
Punjabi Singer and actor Shehnaaz Gill has been in the headlines for her chemistry with co-contestant Paras Chhabra. While many see it as a survival strategy, Shehnaaz had said she would never fake a relationship on the show.

One of the contestants inside the Bigg Boss 13 house Shehnaaz Gill has managing to gather headlines for some reason or the other. Be it Salman Khan's partiality towards her, her being hailed as the 'Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif' by the host or her chemistry with her co-contestant Paras Chhabra.

Before entering the Big Boss house, the Punjabi singer-actor had shed light on her strategies inside the house. Shehnaz said she is entering the show without a game plan and will wait for things to fall into place on their own. In an interview, she said, “I have no plans. I will go to the house with an open mind and study everyone. The equations will then be formed as I don’t want to pass any judgments before meeting them,” she said.

However, she did not deny eyeing Bollywood at the end of the day and looking at the show as her platform to the Hindi movie industry. "I am on Bigg Boss only because it can open doors to the Hindi film industry for me. I have worked in Punjabi films and now it’s time to rock Bollywood,” she revealed.

Her relationship with Paras is being seen as being an affair and is one of the most talked about topics about the show. While it's not clear wether the two are for real or just for the sake of the show, but going by what Shehnaz had said in her earlier statement, “I have no issues if it’s healthy or real. If I do fall in love, I am all game for it. But I will not fake any relationship for the show."

But at the same time, she had agreed on people being pretentious and fake when it comes to reality shows and use 'emotions as pawn'.

How much of Shehnaz and Paras'relationship is true remains to be seen in future episodes. In an earlier episode, the two had a spat and a fall out since Shehnaz had accused Paras of stabbing her back on two occasions: choosing Mahira Sharma over her and giving Dalljiet the chance to break her pot. Paras later tried to clarify things and mend it up with Shenaz again.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram