Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaz Gill Claimed She Would Not Fake a Relationship for the Show

One of the contestants inside the Bigg Boss 13 house Shehnaaz Gill has managing to gather headlines for some reason or the other. Be it Salman Khan's partiality towards her, her being hailed as the 'Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif' by the host or her chemistry with her co-contestant Paras Chhabra.

Before entering the Big Boss house, the Punjabi singer-actor had shed light on her strategies inside the house. Shehnaz said she is entering the show without a game plan and will wait for things to fall into place on their own. In an interview, she said, “I have no plans. I will go to the house with an open mind and study everyone. The equations will then be formed as I don’t want to pass any judgments before meeting them,” she said.

However, she did not deny eyeing Bollywood at the end of the day and looking at the show as her platform to the Hindi movie industry. "I am on Bigg Boss only because it can open doors to the Hindi film industry for me. I have worked in Punjabi films and now it’s time to rock Bollywood,” she revealed.

Her relationship with Paras is being seen as being an affair and is one of the most talked about topics about the show. While it's not clear wether the two are for real or just for the sake of the show, but going by what Shehnaz had said in her earlier statement, “I have no issues if it’s healthy or real. If I do fall in love, I am all game for it. But I will not fake any relationship for the show."

But at the same time, she had agreed on people being pretentious and fake when it comes to reality shows and use 'emotions as pawn'.

How much of Shehnaz and Paras'relationship is true remains to be seen in future episodes. In an earlier episode, the two had a spat and a fall out since Shehnaz had accused Paras of stabbing her back on two occasions: choosing Mahira Sharma over her and giving Dalljiet the chance to break her pot. Paras later tried to clarify things and mend it up with Shenaz again.

