Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaz Gill Isn't Being Fake Inside the House, Says Brother Shehbaz
Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaz Gill has been winning hearts with her cuteness and innocence. But a slew of people think she isn't being real. Even actress Kashmera Shah, who entered the house to support her sister-in-law Aarti Singh, called Shehnaz fake during a conversation in the latest episode.
Before entering the house, Shehnaz's brother Shehbaz spoke to IANS and shared how she was playing a fair game in the show.
"She is not fake. She is not doing anything for the cameras. Shehnaz is like this only. She has not changed for the game. I am her brother and I know her the best. Jaisi woh bahar hai waisi hi woh ander hai (She is the same inside as she is outside the house)," Shehbaz said.
He also shared how people are rooting for Shehnaz back at home in Punjab.
"People are going mad over her. They have been sharing her posters and asking everyone to vote for her. There was a time when Shehnaz stopped receiving people's support due to some controversies but now things have changed and changed for good. It feels good to see her getting immense love from whole Hindustan," Shehbaz happily expressed.
