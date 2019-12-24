Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019

Jharkhand result tally

00/81 seats

(41 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Movies
2-min read

Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaz Gill Loses Cool After Sidharth Shukla Bonds With Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra

In a recent promo, Shehnaaz Gill and Siddharth Shukla were seen fighting yet again, after recently making up.

News18.com

Updated:December 24, 2019, 1:03 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaz Gill Loses Cool After Sidharth Shukla Bonds With Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra
In a recent promo, Shehnaaz Gill and Siddharth Shukla were seen fighting yet again, after recently making up.

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill have been falling in and out of their friendship on almost a daily basis now. Recently, the two had a spat on Shehnaz bonding with Paras and Mahira and again it has become an issue between the two.

Sidharth and Shehnaz have been having fights and spats and little too often, lately, but often end up making up after cold war. While it’s Shehnaz who tries to use her playful tactics and woo the actor back, this time things may have gone a bit far from point a reconciliation. As per last night's episode, Sidharth was seen telling Shehnaz how she hurts him again and again by repeating the same thing. And now, as per a new promo shared by the makers, this time Shehnaz will lose her cool seeing Sidharth bonding with Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra.

In the promo, Shehnaaz jerks off Sidharth hand as she complains how she is not supposed to talk to anyone, while he goes around bonding with people she does not approve of.

In the next scene, Sidharth is seen sitting with Mahira and Paras. Shehnaaz can be seen breaking down and screaming, “Main kisi se baat na karu, tu sabse kare? Expect expect? Main bhi kuch expect karti hu tere se (I should not talk to anybody, but you should? Expect? I also expect some things from you).”

On this Siddharth says, “This is exhausting. This is really getting out of hand,” as he gets up and moves away. Shehnaaz too goes inside the house and breaks down into tears.

Shehnaaz recently parted ways with Mahira and Paras after they had a fall out. Siddharth and Shehnaaz were recently seen patching up. Vikas Gupta and Shefali Jariwala too had noticed them enjoying time with each other and said, ‘Madly in love’.

Will the two get back together once again or are they really over? Watch this space for more updates.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram