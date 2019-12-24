Jharkhand result tally
Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaz Gill Loses Cool After Sidharth Shukla Bonds With Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra
In a recent promo, Shehnaaz Gill and Siddharth Shukla were seen fighting yet again, after recently making up.
Bigg Boss 13 contestants Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill have been falling in and out of their friendship on almost a daily basis now. Recently, the two had a spat on Shehnaz bonding with Paras and Mahira and again it has become an issue between the two.
Sidharth and Shehnaz have been having fights and spats and little too often, lately, but often end up making up after cold war. While it’s Shehnaz who tries to use her playful tactics and woo the actor back, this time things may have gone a bit far from point a reconciliation. As per last night's episode, Sidharth was seen telling Shehnaz how she hurts him again and again by repeating the same thing. And now, as per a new promo shared by the makers, this time Shehnaz will lose her cool seeing Sidharth bonding with Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra.
In the promo, Shehnaaz jerks off Sidharth hand as she complains how she is not supposed to talk to anyone, while he goes around bonding with people she does not approve of.
In the next scene, Sidharth is seen sitting with Mahira and Paras. Shehnaaz can be seen breaking down and screaming, “Main kisi se baat na karu, tu sabse kare? Expect expect? Main bhi kuch expect karti hu tere se (I should not talk to anybody, but you should? Expect? I also expect some things from you).”
On this Siddharth says, “This is exhausting. This is really getting out of hand,” as he gets up and moves away. Shehnaaz too goes inside the house and breaks down into tears.
Shehnaaz recently parted ways with Mahira and Paras after they had a fall out. Siddharth and Shehnaaz were recently seen patching up. Vikas Gupta and Shefali Jariwala too had noticed them enjoying time with each other and said, ‘Madly in love’.
#SidNaaz ki kahaani le rahi hai kuch pyaare modh! ❤ Watch @ShehnaazGill & @realsidharthshukla tonight at 10:30 PM.
Will the two get back together once again or are they really over? Watch this space for more updates.
-
