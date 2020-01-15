Take the pledge to vote

Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaz Gill Romances Sidharth Shukla, Viewers Unhappy With Show's Changing Concept

Season 13 of Bigg Boss is showing romance between four pairs - Rashami Desai-Arhaan Khan, Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaz Gill, Mahira Sharma-Paras Chhabra and Madhurima Tuli-Vishal Aditya Singh.

News18.com

Updated:January 15, 2020, 6:06 PM IST
Unlike previous seasons of Bigg Boss, the current one is majorly focused on romance. Season 13 of the reality show is showing romance between not one or two but four pairs - Rashami Desai-Arhaan Khan, Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaz Gill, Mahira Sharma-Paras Chhabra and Madhurima Tuli-Vishal Aditya Singh.

Sidharth and Shehnaz developed a strong bond post the former's big fight with Asim Riaz. Since then, the two are seen supporting each other and also sharing the same bed inside the house. Lately, the Punjabi singer has started acting obsessive in love and has restricted him from interacting with co-contestants. Initially, it was fun watching the two indulge in harmless banter, but now, it has become boring to watch her tell him, 'I am mad at you', 'Compliment me' and 'I want your attention' on repeat.

Rumour of Rashami marrying Arhaan on Bigg Boss had spread even before they entered the show. The latter, who entered the show as a wild card contestant, had proposed to the actress on the show. Later, Arhaan's past life was also revealed on the show about his marriage and a child, post which, Rashami was emotionally disturbed.

Paras-Mahira-Shehnaz had a love triangle inside the house. However, Paras did not like Shehnaz's possessive behaviour when she asked him to stop talking to Mahira. This is when Paras and Mahira's bond became strong. Since then, the two have stood by each other and their bond is unbreakable. But as Paras is already in a committed relationship with Akansha Puri outside the house, he is often called out for his closeness with Mahira.

Ex-lovers Madhurima and Vishal entered the show as wild card contestants. The on-off romance between the two started making noise when the former hit him with her slippers and few hours later were seen cuddling. Now, in an upcoming episode, the two will be seen violating the rules of the show and throwing water and hitting each other with frying pan.

Commenting of the show's concept turning romantic one, viewers wrote:

