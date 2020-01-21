Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaz Gill Says She Is Not In Love with Either Sidharth Shukla or Paras Chhabra​

Shehnaz Gill, in a conversation with Rashami Desai, said that she is just playing her game in Bigg Boss 13 and it's all part of her strategy.

News18.com

Updated:January 21, 2020, 6:42 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaz Gill Says She Is Not In Love with Either Sidharth Shukla or Paras Chhabra​
Shehnaz Gill, in a conversation with Rashami Desai, said that she is just playing her game in Bigg Boss 13 and it's all part of her strategy.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaz Gill confesses that she is not in love with either of her co-contestants, Sidharth Shukla or Paras Chhabra. The former was seen expressing her feelings to both the actors on the reality show.

During a conversation, when Rashami Desai tells Shehnaz that Sidharth and Paras are not with her even after so much love and care. To this, Shehnaz was heard saying that she too does not have feelings for either of them and if there was a better contestant inside the house she would have a third lover as well.

This conversation went viral among the Sidnaaz fans (Sidharth and Shehnaz) who did not like Shehnaz’s behavior.

Meanwhile, in the beginning of the show Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif aka Shehnaz Gill had caught feelings for Paras. She keeps telling him that she has a soft corner for him. On the other, she was seen expressing her love to Sidharth and threatening him to reciprocate it.

Apart from this, former best friends Asim Riaz and Sidharth get into an ugly fight during a task. They end up hurling abuses and pushing each other. Rashami and Paras try to control the situation.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram