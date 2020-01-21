Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaz Gill Says She Is Not In Love with Either Sidharth Shukla or Paras Chhabra​

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaz Gill confesses that she is not in love with either of her co-contestants, Sidharth Shukla or Paras Chhabra. The former was seen expressing her feelings to both the actors on the reality show.

During a conversation, when Rashami Desai tells Shehnaz that Sidharth and Paras are not with her even after so much love and care. To this, Shehnaz was heard saying that she too does not have feelings for either of them and if there was a better contestant inside the house she would have a third lover as well.

This conversation went viral among the Sidnaaz fans (Sidharth and Shehnaz) who did not like Shehnaz’s behavior.

#sana Exposed herself by revealing her real side to #Rashai. Her saying she is using Sid & will opt for a third person if @BiggBoss provides & she will go for it This is something Every #SidHeart KNOWS. She is using #SidharthShukla as a PROP for the game pic.twitter.com/QKOnCN79os — Sidharth Shukla Fans™ ♥️ (@SidShukla_1) January 17, 2020

Meanwhile, in the beginning of the show Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif aka Shehnaz Gill had caught feelings for Paras. She keeps telling him that she has a soft corner for him. On the other, she was seen expressing her love to Sidharth and threatening him to reciprocate it.

Apart from this, former best friends Asim Riaz and Sidharth get into an ugly fight during a task. They end up hurling abuses and pushing each other. Rashami and Paras try to control the situation.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.