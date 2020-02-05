Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaz Gill Says That Her Friendship with Sidharth is Only for the Game

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaz Gill burst into tears after she was questioned by the media about her friendship with fellow contestant and TV actor Sidharth Shukla in the reality show.

In the promo clip, it was shown that contestant Mahira Sharma will be slammed for calling Shehnaz "gandh" (dirt). Mahira is then heard saying that Shehnaz was "no less" as she has once told her: "Tu hai kya, tera level kya hai (What is your level)?".

Shehnaz is then asked that she claims to be emotionally attached to Sidharth, but then she sits with those who are from the rival group.

When questions are raised about her friendship with him -- asked if it's only for the game. She accepts it is for the game. Sidharth then begins to argue with her.

Later they are seen fighting in the bathroom. Shehnaz is then seen talking to Rashami Desai.

She tells Rashami: "Aisa fame nahi chahiye media mein (I don't want this kind of fame in the media)".

