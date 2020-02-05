Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaz Gill Says That Her Friendship with Sidharth is Only for the Game
In the press conference task, media executives question Shehnaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla's bond inside Bigg Boss 13 house.
In the press conference task, media executives question Shehnaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla's bond inside Bigg Boss 13 house.
Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaz Gill burst into tears after she was questioned by the media about her friendship with fellow contestant and TV actor Sidharth Shukla in the reality show.
In the promo clip, it was shown that contestant Mahira Sharma will be slammed for calling Shehnaz "gandh" (dirt). Mahira is then heard saying that Shehnaz was "no less" as she has once told her: "Tu hai kya, tera level kya hai (What is your level)?".
Shehnaz is then asked that she claims to be emotionally attached to Sidharth, but then she sits with those who are from the rival group.
When questions are raised about her friendship with him -- asked if it's only for the game. She accepts it is for the game. Sidharth then begins to argue with her.
Later they are seen fighting in the bathroom. Shehnaz is then seen talking to Rashami Desai.
She tells Rashami: "Aisa fame nahi chahiye media mein (I don't want this kind of fame in the media)".
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Abhishek Bachchan Celebrates Birthday with Family, Aishwarya Posts Pics with Amitabh, Jaya, Aaradhya
- Hina Khan Defends Priyanka Chopra's Grammy 2020 Outfit, Says 'You Need Courage to Wear it'
- 'Mere Dilli Mein': AAP Has Combined Gully Boy, Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Elections in New Video
- Mayanti Langer Shuts Down Trolls in Epic Fashion Who Asked Her About Stuart Binny
- Volkswagen Taigun Compact SUV Unveiled, 1st Product Under India 2.0 Project