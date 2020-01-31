Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaz Gill's Brother Calls Paras Chhabra 'Mahira Sharma ka Pappu'

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shahbaz Badeshah and Paras Chhabra will be seen getting into a verbal spat during a task in the upcoming episode of the reality show.

A new promo clip showed a high-octane fight between Shehbaz, Paras and Mahira Sharma.

In the clip, the contestants are seen doing a task where they have to hold their respective boxes.

Mahira is heard saying that one cannot break "Bigg Boss" property to fellow contestant Vishal Aditya Singh's brother Kunal Singh. She says "Bigg Boss" is their house and they cannot break anything there or else "Bigg Boss" will break them and send them outside the house. To which, Kunal says if he breaks then she has the right to say, reports timesofindia.indiatimes.com.

Shehbaz asks how can you speak of breaking him and Paras intervenes. Paras calls Kunal "Ae lukkhe" and goes towards him to push him.

TV actress and Aarti Singh's sister-in-law Kashmera Shah comes in between and tries to calm things down. Shehbaz then asks Paras how could he touch Kunal.

To which, Paras replies: "You also come and touch me," and provokes Shahebaz to hit him.

Shehnaz' brother then goes on to call him "Mahira ka pappu."

Mahira gets furious and asks him if she should say Shehnaz is Sidharth's "pappu". She then goes on to say that this behaviour reveals that both brother and sister are alike.

Shehbaz tells Mahira that she isn't the don of the house.

According to the portal, Paras tells him that he is a child and he has seen many boys like him. Shehbaz then asks him to leave and taunts that he takes money from girls.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.