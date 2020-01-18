Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaz Gill's Dad Has No Issues If She Bonds with Sidharth Shukla
Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaz Gill's father Santok Gill said that she and Sidharth Shukla will not be the first couple with a 10-year age difference and also gave the example of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.
The family week on Bigg Boss 13 has warmed up, and visiting relatives of the contestants find themselves entangled in the drama that has been going on in the house.
Housemate Shehnaz Gill was happy to meet her father Santok Gill, who entered the house with tips for his daughter. Gill senior also shared his views in an exclusive chat with timesofIndia.com. He opened up on various aspects including Shehnaz's equations with Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra, and also on the time host, Salman Khan rebuked her.
On Shehnaz possibly developing feelings for Sidharth, Santok said: "I don't have any problems if Shehnaz has feelings for Sidharth and plans to continue her bond even outside the house. If she wants to take forward her relationship with him once they are out of the show, I will be fine. I don't think they are the first Jodi to have a 10-year-age difference.
"Even Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have age difference, but their marriage is going steady. Also, in Punjab you will find many couples who have a minimum age gap of 10 years. I don't think it is an issue."
He added: "I told her not to get carried away. If she has feelings for Sidharth it fine and not to cross the line. I also like watching Sidnaz together, but I don't like that she is losing her focus from the game. I have told her if she likes Sidharth and has feelings for him it is fine and once she is out, we will see how things go. People in Punjab like watching Sidnaz together, they are not liking her jodi with Paras. They don't want her to keep any feelings for Paras. They want to see Shehnaz with Sidharth."
Santok Gill is clearly not pleased with Paras. "I would have bashed Paras, but my daughter did not let me do it. Main uski waat laga deta," he said.
Finally, he had a word of thanks for Salman Khan. "If Salman sir got angry on her (Shehnaz), it was the need of the hour. It will work in her benefit because he has also realised that she is losing her focus from the game and is only bothered about Sidharth Shukla. Now, that Salman sir has told her she won't repeat that behaviour," timesofIndia.com quoted Santok as saying.
