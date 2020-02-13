Take the pledge to vote

Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaz, Mahira or Arti, Who Will Leave the House with Vicky Kaushal

Mahira Sharma is one of the three contestants who are nominated for elimination this week from Bigg Boss 13. The other two are Arti Singh and Shehnaaz Gill.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 13, 2020, 6:28 PM IST
A promotional video for Bigg Boss’s Thursday’s episode starts with contestants waking up to creepy noises and bizarre activities like the blinking lights and scary shadows. The video also shows a scary doll in the bathroom area and a headless statue in the bedroom, which frightens everyone in the house with a few of them screaming.

The task of frightening every housemate was entrusted to Paras Chhabra. At the end of Wednesday’s episode, Paras was assigned a secret task, wherein he was asked to make housemates believe that there is some supernatural presence inside the house. Paras was allowed to take Sidharth Shukla along in his plan.

The whole drama was planned since Vicky Kaushal is visiting the house for the promotions of his upcoming film Bhoot, which will release on February 21. The promotional video also features Kaushal announcing that he would take one contestant with him when he leaves the house.

In the promotional video, Kaushal can be seen laughing in the confession room at the sight of some housemates screaming out of fear.

If rumours are anything to go by, Mahira will be evicted on Thursday, ahead of the show’s finale on Saturday. Mahira Sharma is one of the three contestants who are nominated for elimination this week. The other two are Arti Singh and Shehnaaz Gill.

Addressing the three contestants, Kaushal says one of them will have to leave the house with him. After that, Arti begins crying, thanking Bigg Boss. Mahira hugged Paras, while Shanaz expressed her gratitude to Bigg Boss.

