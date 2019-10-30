Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaz Was Targeting Me, Her Next Target Is Paras, Says Siddharth Dey After Eviction

Siddharth Dey exited Bigg Boss 13 in a surprise mid-week eviction on Tuesday. He said that he is happy to have been let go of the show and that some tasks have left him physically injured. Siddharth also opened up about the treatment meted out to him by fellow contestant Shehnaz Gill.

Talking to News18.com about his eviction, Siddharth said, "I am happy about my eviction, I did not want to stay in that house. I am severely injured with the usage of bleach and chilli powder during the task. This is not right."

On receiving a lot of flak for using derogatory words against female contestants during tasks, he clarified, "If a NO means NO for a woman, so does for a man. I have the right to stop someone from touching me, but Shehnaz did not listen. I was expecting to get justice on that matter from Bigg Boss, but might be I couldn't prove myself."

"In thirty days' journey, I have never abused or insulted any female contestant except during the task under frustration. Also, there are other male contestants on the show who don't know how to behave with a woman. But they are never called out for their inappropriate behavior," he added.

Siddharth also said, "Shehnaz was targeting me, now that I am evicted from the show, her next target is Paras. She has two faces. She is violent, aggressive and rude during the weekdays and an extremely sweet on weekends."

However, he showed support for Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra and Shefali Bagga.

Post Bigg Boss 13, Siddharth plans to continue with his writing work. Previously, he has penned down scripts for reality shows like Indian Idol, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge, Dance India Dance, etc.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.