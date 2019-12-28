Bigg Boss 13: Shenaaz Gill Gets a Tough Time as Captain, Vishal Feels the House Is Haunted
As per new promos of the show, Shehnaaz is seen getting into a verbal spat with Madhurima, who refuses to wake up even after the alarm. Later in the night, Vishal wakes up scared, feeling someone's presence in the house.
As per new promos of the show, Shehnaaz is seen getting into a verbal spat with Madhurima, who refuses to wake up even after the alarm. Later in the night, Vishal wakes up scared, feeling someone's presence in the house.
The last episode of Bigg Boss 13 saw Shehnaaz Gill winning the captaincy task and becoming the house captain for the week. However, the housemates will be seen giving her a tough time.
Acoording to a recent promo, Shenaaz goes about assigning and adjusting duties to the housemates, who keep dodging and refuse to take responsibility. Later, Madhurima continues to sleep after the alarm, against the rules of the house, which further irks Shenaaz.
After giving her a warning, Shehnaaz proceeds to snatch the blanket from Madhurima, which ends up in them fighting with each other. Later, Madhurima goes to sleep in the garden area and Shehnaaz threatens to throw away all of Madhurima's make-up.
Another promo shows that the house will be having a ramp walk contest among all the female contestants of the house, judged by Asim Riaz and Siddharth Shukla.
View this post on Instagram
BB Fashion Show mein aaj #BiggBoss13 ki haseenaayein dikhayengi apna jalwa! Watch this tonight at 10:30 PM. Anytime on @Voot @Vivo_India @BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss #BB13 #SalmanKhan A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on
Later in the night, Vishal Aditya Singh is seen getting scared as he feels the house is haunted as he suddenly wakes up and tells everyone that he can bet someone is in the house. The house is again torn into two sides, with some agreeing and some not.
Madhurima agrees to it but other housemates make a joke about it which makes Vishal upset. Shenaaz, who asks Vishal to be positive, jumps back into bed after being scared.
Daraavni awaazon ne uda di hai gharwalon ki neend! Jaaniye kaun hai woh 👻 aaj raat 10:30 baje. Anytime on @voot @Vivo_India @BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #BB13 #SalmanKhan
Watch this space for more updates.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- I'm Sure MS Dhoni has Spoken to Captain, Selectors on Future: Sourav Ganguly
- Tried CPR, But was Too Late, Says Kushal Punjabi's Friend Chetan Hansraj
- WATCH | Novak Djokovic Attempts to Learn the Cristiano Ronaldo Jump From the Portuguese
- 'My Daddy is Behind the Camera': Little Girl's Placard at T20 Mumbai Match is Melting Hearts
- You Can Now Recharge FASTags Using The BHIM App: Here is How it Works