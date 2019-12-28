Bigg Boss 13: Shenaaz Gill Gets a Tough Time as Captain, Vishal Feels the House Is Haunted

The last episode of Bigg Boss 13 saw Shehnaaz Gill winning the captaincy task and becoming the house captain for the week. However, the housemates will be seen giving her a tough time.

Acoording to a recent promo, Shenaaz goes about assigning and adjusting duties to the housemates, who keep dodging and refuse to take responsibility. Later, Madhurima continues to sleep after the alarm, against the rules of the house, which further irks Shenaaz.

After giving her a warning, Shehnaaz proceeds to snatch the blanket from Madhurima, which ends up in them fighting with each other. Later, Madhurima goes to sleep in the garden area and Shehnaaz threatens to throw away all of Madhurima's make-up.

Another promo shows that the house will be having a ramp walk contest among all the female contestants of the house, judged by Asim Riaz and Siddharth Shukla.

Later in the night, Vishal Aditya Singh is seen getting scared as he feels the house is haunted as he suddenly wakes up and tells everyone that he can bet someone is in the house. The house is again torn into two sides, with some agreeing and some not.

Madhurima agrees to it but other housemates make a joke about it which makes Vishal upset. Shenaaz, who asks Vishal to be positive, jumps back into bed after being scared.

