Bigg Boss 13: Shilpa Shetty Turns Yoga Teacher for Contestants

In a promo clip, Shilpa is seen entering the 'Bigg Boss 13' house and teaching the housemates poses to relax their mind, body and souls.

IANS

Updated:February 9, 2020, 10:08 AM IST
Bigg Boss 13: Shilpa Shetty Turns Yoga Teacher for Contestants
In a promo clip, Shilpa is seen entering the 'Bigg Boss 13' house and teaching the housemates poses to relax their mind, body and souls.

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra will turn yoga teacher for contestants of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13 in an upcoming episode.

In a promo clip, Shilpa is seen entering the Bigg Boss house and teaching the housemates poses to relax their mind, body and souls. However, the contestants found it difficult to perform some of the yoga positions.

In another video clip, Shilpa, who has hosted the second season of the Colors show, said that she watches the show closely.

She said that she has seen a lot of contestants but that she has never seen such an "entertaining lot".

Shilpa then asked the contestants about their fondest memories in the show.

Where Asim Riaz talked about his friendship with co-contestant Sidharth Shukla in the initial days of the show.

Shehnaaz Gill will be heard talking about how the reality show has made her a celebrity.

Sidharth was heard discussing about his connection with Shehnaaz.

