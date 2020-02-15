Take the pledge to vote

Bigg Boss 13: Shilpa Shinde Says Sidharth Shukla was in a 'Violent and Aggressive' Relationship with Her

'Bigg Boss 11' contestant Shilpa Shinde recalled being in a "violent and aggressive" relationship with Sidharth Shukla.

News18.com

February 15, 2020
Bigg Boss 13: Shilpa Shinde Says Sidharth Shukla was in a 'Violent and Aggressive' Relationship with Her
Bigg Boss 11 contestant Shilpa Shinde has come out in the open alleging that Bigg Boss 13 contestant Sidharth Shukla was in a relationship with her which she termed as "violent and aggressive".

Shilpa's claims comes hours before the finale of Bigg Boss 13 is about to air later on Saturday evening.

Read: Twitter Sides with Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla Before Bigg Boss 13 Finale

In a tell-all interview with a website, Shilpa said that "Sidharth used to hit her always" while they were together. Interestingly, Shilpa's claims seem to be in line with Sidharth's behaviour inside the Bigg Boss 13 house where he has been called out many times by show host Salman Khan, other celebrities and the makers for not having a hold on his anger. Sidharth has even been confronted inside the house by other inmates for behaving in a very aggressive manner, even with women.

Further, on being inquired about the duration of her relationship with Sidharth, Shilpa said, "It was a stretched relationship. He used to throw himself at me. He refused to leave me for a long time because it hurt his ego that how can she leave. He used to tell me, 'How can you leave me. I dare you to leave me'."

Adding to this, Shilpa explained Sidharth's behaviour with her as "very over-possessive, demanding, aggressive and abusive." She added, "If I was not traceable, he used to constantly call and check on me."

In Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth is known for his close bond with housemate Shehnaaz Gill.

Meanwhile, inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, it is being claimed that Asim Riaz, Sidharth and Shehnaaz are the top three contestants. The latest one to get evicted is Rashami Desai, as per sources.

