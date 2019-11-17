Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth and Asim Hug Out their Differences and Become Friends Again

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13 Sidharth and Asim hug each other and patch-up. The two longtime friends had turned enemies after Asim did not perform well in a task.

The fight between Asim and Shukla erupted when Asim gave up in Teen Rakshash task. Sidharth showed his disappointment towards Asim for giving up so easily in captaincy task. On the other hand, Asim blamed Sidharth for not supporting him in the task and for leaving Vishal’s tunnel completely empty.

The fights intensifies when the two sit down and talk about their differences. Asim tells Sidharth that he doesn't listen to anyone else of his group mates and he plays according to him. He also criticizes him for patching up with Shehnaz who had left their group and had joined Paras’s group. The fight turns so ugly that the two friends decide not to talk to each other.

But, on Weekend Ka Vaar episode host Salman Khan praises Asim for being real in the game. Later, when Asim was giving advice to Sidharth over hair. Sidharth went on to tell Asim that if they are talking so much anyway, why doesn’t Asim give him a hug and sort it out. And so the two best friends embrace each other in a warm hug.

Meanwhile, as many as eleven contestants have been nominated for eviction from the Bigg Boss house. In tonight’s episode, Salman Khan will ask one contestant to leave the house on basis of the votes.

