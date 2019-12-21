Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth, Rashami Indulge in Ugly Spat, Twitterati Support Shukla

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai are back in fighting mode. According to a recent promo of the controversial reality TV show, the actors have gotten into a new ugly spat.

In the promo video, the two can be seen using abusive and derogatory remarks for each other.

Basically, a fight erupted initially between Sidharth and Asim Riaz, who is the new captain of the house. Later, Rashami butted in, which irritated Sidharth.

In the clip, Sidharth is seen asking Asim if Rashami is his spokesperson. Apparently, he also described Rashami as Asim's "naukrani" (maidservant). Rashami got agitated and reverted him saying, "naukrani hogi teri maa (your mom is a maidservant)".

As tension escalated, other contestants including Arhaan Khan, who is Rashami's boyfriend, and Asim ganged up against Sidharth.

Asim called him lonely, although Sidharth did not affected by the antics of the other housemates. Twitter seemed to be in support of the actor. Soon after the promo hashtags #IAmWithSidhath, #ISupportSidharth and #StayStrongSidharth started trending on the microblogging site. Ex bigg Boss contestants Kamya Punjabi, Sambhavna Seth and Vindu Dara Singh too tweeted out in the actor's support. Sample these tweets:

Today all of them actually proved that they are shit scared of Shukla..bhai sab ke sab zhund mei aaye..It was so evident..Hence proved shukla is the most strongest @BiggBoss @ColorsTV #SidharthShuka — Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnaseth) December 20, 2019

Bahot achha aur entertaining ho sakta tha yeh task par kuch log kabhi nahi badal sakte.. #SidharthShuka kaise sambhaal rahe tum apne aapko unn logon ke bich??? Stay strong my friend @sidharth_shukla @ColorsTV #BB13 — Kamya Punjabi (@iamkamyapunjabi) December 20, 2019

Aaj agar Vikas nahin hotah toh Arhan ka KAUWA BIRYANI ban jatah!Nikle the #SiddharthShukla koh ungali karne aur khud hi trigar ho gaye!Hope the phateh kapdeh message will go to others too, especially the Liftman ! #BB13 #BiggBoss13 — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) December 20, 2019

#StayStrongSidharthShukla #SiddharthShukla#StayStrongSidharthShukla No matter what people say. No matter they say Biased or whatever they want to say. We all can see a One man Army standing strong against all that inhuman people. We are with you Sid. No one can be like you. pic.twitter.com/k1lN9OZ9TW — Chris Aryan (@chrisaryan24) December 21, 2019

Sab jhund bnke sid ko chat rhe hain.... Footage ke liye.. Gutter Desai #SidSeTeriFatiKya — Nihar ❤ #SidHearts (@WhoNiharRanjan_) December 20, 2019

I support #AsimRiaz n will continue to do till the end! All the promos are misleading, Vikas Gupta as admitted in an Unseen video is on mission to whitewash Shukla's image as instructed by Kamya, unite Shitnaaz all his agenda's were very clear Audience are not fool!#BB13 — Shaggy 💥 (@Shagufta_Shah48) December 20, 2019

Oops yei toh difference h shukla aur flushme fans me Dimag dimag ki baat h Main die hard ni Die heart hi fan hu Par aap log rehne do National security flushme ki ghr k chabhi pe dhyan do abi#SidharthShukla — Namrata (@Namrata34325381) December 20, 2019

I swear m hating rashmi desai from of my heart Sid ka toh pta ni Par rashmi if u r alone U deserve to b alone Bcz u r nothing just a chunk of shit Hell irritating #SidharthShukla #SidSeTeriFatiKya — Namrata (@Namrata34325381) December 20, 2019

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.