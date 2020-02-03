Take the pledge to vote

Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaz Gill Loses Her Calm After Sidharth Shukla Calls Her a Flipper

During a task, Sidharth Shukla called Shehnaz Gill a flipper and said it tells a lot about someone's character. This irked the Punjabi actress and singer.

News18.com

February 3, 2020
In Sunday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill had a spat once again and resorted to shouting and name-calling each other.

During a task, housemates were required to sell the contestants assigned to them and highlight their best characteristics. While Asim Riaz was assigned Shehnaz, Sidharth had to highlight Paras Chhabra. Asim tried to point out Shehnaz’s USP as an entertainer, but Sidharth had a different opinion on the same and said Shehnaz was a flipper and it tells a lot about her character.

Explaining Shehnaz's game, Sidharth says that how she flips tells a lot about someone's character. Shehnaz then shouts back at him and asks how flipping has anything to do with someone’s character since she changed sides according to the game’s requirement.

Sidharth then calls her disloyal and unstable and says he can’t trust her at all. In response, Shehnaz says she will continue taking the stand for those who she feels is right. She also called Sidharth a loser for taking her name to win the game.

Later, Vikas Gupta, who had entered the house as Sidharth’s connection tried to mend things between the duo. He convinced Shehnaz to talk to Sid and convey how much his comment had hurt her.

