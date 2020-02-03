Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaz Gill Loses Her Calm After Sidharth Shukla Calls Her a Flipper
During a task, Sidharth Shukla called Shehnaz Gill a flipper and said it tells a lot about someone's character. This irked the Punjabi actress and singer.
During a task, Sidharth Shukla called Shehnaz Gill a flipper and said it tells a lot about someone's character. This irked the Punjabi actress and singer.
In Sunday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill had a spat once again and resorted to shouting and name-calling each other.
During a task, housemates were required to sell the contestants assigned to them and highlight their best characteristics. While Asim Riaz was assigned Shehnaz, Sidharth had to highlight Paras Chhabra. Asim tried to point out Shehnaz’s USP as an entertainer, but Sidharth had a different opinion on the same and said Shehnaz was a flipper and it tells a lot about her character.
Explaining Shehnaz's game, Sidharth says that how she flips tells a lot about someone's character. Shehnaz then shouts back at him and asks how flipping has anything to do with someone’s character since she changed sides according to the game’s requirement.
Sidharth then calls her disloyal and unstable and says he can’t trust her at all. In response, Shehnaz says she will continue taking the stand for those who she feels is right. She also called Sidharth a loser for taking her name to win the game.
Later, Vikas Gupta, who had entered the house as Sidharth’s connection tried to mend things between the duo. He convinced Shehnaz to talk to Sid and convey how much his comment had hurt her.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rishi Kapoor Hospitalized in Delhi After Relapse, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Fly Down
- Here's What You Should Talk To Your Gynaecologist About
- Special Sunday: Today is 02/02/2020, the First Palindrome Date in Over 900 Years
- Kunal Kamra Finally Takes Off on Vistara after Being Suspended from Four Indian Airlines
- Special Sunday: Today is 02/02/2020, the First Palindrome Date in Over 900 Years