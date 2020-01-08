Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra Talk About Shehnaaz Gill's Rude Behaviour
Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra talk about how Shehnaaz Gill is being rude and is going on a wrong track in the Bigg Boss house.
In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaz Gill’s friends inside Bigg Boss house--Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra--talk about her being rude. Apparently, Shehnaaz did not save Mahira Sharma and Arti Singh from this week's nomination.
In the nomination special episode, the contestants are required to save a person. They take Mahira Sharma’s name, to which Shehnaaz refuses to agree and says that when the former is not afraid of nominations she should not be saved. At this, Mahira gets angry and tells Paras that she is annoyed to hear Shehnaaz’s voice. To which, Paras advises her to ignore Shehnaz and let her talk nonsense.
After cancelling Mahira's name, they next suggest Arti Singh’s name, to which again Shehnaz refuses. Arti is shocked to see Shehnaz’s changed attitude and new game plan. Paras tells Arti that he knew she wouldn’t save her and he just wanted to show her, the reality. Later, Shehnaz goes round in the house saying that she will show everyone how to play the game.
When Shehnaz backstabbed her own group – Sidharth Shukla, Arti Singh, Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra and Shefali Jariwala in the nomination task . Sidharth and Paras talk about how Shehnaaz is being rude and is going on a wrong track. Sidharth adds that she will soon see her own fall.
