Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are Not Friends Anymore

Housemates Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are officially no longer friends. Will it start a new war inside the house?

IANS

Updated:January 22, 2020, 6:41 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are Not Friends Anymore
Housemates Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are officially no longer friends. Will it start a new war inside the house?

#SidNaaz fans are not happy, at least for now. Housemates Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are officially no longer friends, amid the ever-changing love/hate dynamics on the ongoing Bigg Boss 13.

The duo has been possessive about each other in the show, and fans have been loving it. Now, it seems their relationship isn't cordial.

Sidharth was recently seen refusing to talk to Shehnaaz leaving her in tears. She was trying to understand what went wrong but Sidharth did not give an explanation. He simply told Shehnaaz that he cannot be friends with someone who is not on good terms with her family.

In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz says #SidNaaz "kharab ho gaya hai" (It has been ruined). She also ends up having a war of words with fellow contestant Arti Singh.

Shehnaaz's father recently said in an interview with Desimartini: "I want them to come out and see whether they carry on with their relationship. Sidharth should know this very well, if he goes on to break Shehnaaz's heart, he will remain forever this way (alone and single). No good parents will think of getting their daughter married to Shukla. Shehnaaz knows Siddharth is a womaniser, has had multiple relationships. Three of them are already in the house. There is Rashami Desai, Shefali Jariwala, Arti Singh and I am sure there will be many more outside the house also. He just uses women."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram