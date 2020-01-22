Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are Not Friends Anymore

#SidNaaz fans are not happy, at least for now. Housemates Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are officially no longer friends, amid the ever-changing love/hate dynamics on the ongoing Bigg Boss 13.

The duo has been possessive about each other in the show, and fans have been loving it. Now, it seems their relationship isn't cordial.

Sidharth was recently seen refusing to talk to Shehnaaz leaving her in tears. She was trying to understand what went wrong but Sidharth did not give an explanation. He simply told Shehnaaz that he cannot be friends with someone who is not on good terms with her family.

In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz says #SidNaaz "kharab ho gaya hai" (It has been ruined). She also ends up having a war of words with fellow contestant Arti Singh.

Shehnaaz's father recently said in an interview with Desimartini: "I want them to come out and see whether they carry on with their relationship. Sidharth should know this very well, if he goes on to break Shehnaaz's heart, he will remain forever this way (alone and single). No good parents will think of getting their daughter married to Shukla. Shehnaaz knows Siddharth is a womaniser, has had multiple relationships. Three of them are already in the house. There is Rashami Desai, Shefali Jariwala, Arti Singh and I am sure there will be many more outside the house also. He just uses women."

