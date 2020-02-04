Take the pledge to vote

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla, Arti Singh Recreate Aashiqui 2's Romantic Moment

Team 'Malang' graced the 'Bigg Boss 13' stage and asked contestants to participate in fun tasks and activities.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 4, 2020, 2:22 PM IST
Reality television show Bigg Boss is full of twists and turns. For months, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill made headlines with their romance in the reality show. The duo look adorable together and often succeed in entertaining the audience. However, for the last few days, Sidharth is time and again linked with another contestant, Arti Singh.

After completion of the Connection Task, the star cast of Malang, including Anil Kapoor, Kunal Khemmu, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Disha Patani, entered the house to interact the contestants and boost their morale.

During one of the tasks, Kunal makes Aditya sing for the contestants. He even asked Sidharth and Aarti to recreate the Aashiqui 2 moment, where the lead actors kiss under a leather jacket. It was then that Kunal Kemmu informed about the hashtag #SidArti trending on social media.

Team Malang also played the game ‘Skull Ho Na Ho’ with contestants. In the task, they ask each housemate to write the name of their competition on the skull and then break it. While Arti smashes a skull with Rashami written on it, Paras goes after Arti. Later, Mahira smashes Paras’ skull, which surprises everyone as both Mahira and Paras share a great bond.

