Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz Push Each Other During Nasty Fight
In a latest video of Bigg Boss 13 released by Colors TV, Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz engage in a heated argument and the former ends up pushing Asim, which angers him further.
In a latest video of Bigg Boss 13 released by Colors TV, Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz engage in a heated argument and the former ends up pushing Asim, which angers him further.
Once close friends, Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz's strongest bond has come to an end as the two are at loggerheads in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13, and are now going their separate ways.
The fight between Asim and Shukla lit up when Asim gave up in the "Teen Rakshash Task". Sidharth expressed his disappointment at Asim, who on the other hand blamed Sidharth for not doing the task well from his end and block fellow contestant Arhaan Khan's tunnel.
Asim was also seen criticising Sidharth for patching up with contestant Shehnaz Kaur Gill.
Asim and Sidharth have a one on one intense conversation about their differences and.
In the upcoming episode Asim will be seen trying to tell Sidharth that he doesn't listen to anyone else of his groupmates and he plays according to him. A "Bigg Boss" insider told IANS: "The two have stopped talking to each other and also got into a fight when Asim and Shahnaz get into an argument on duties. Asim points fingers at Sidharth not going his bedroom duty and she decides to take it up for him."
Sidharth questions him on why is she doing his duty and this leads to an ugly spat between Asim and Sidharth on the Colors show. In a latest video released by Colors TV, the two engage in a heated argument and Sidharth ends up pushing Asim. This further leads to Asim's aggression. Post this, Sidharth decides to play the game alone and decides to let go of the groups.
Ek bedroom duty ne kya laayi inn teeno doston mein daraar? @sidharth_shukla, #AsimRiaz aur #ShehnaazGill ke beech ki yeh ladaayi dekhiye aaj raat 10:30 baje.
Anytime on @justvoot.@vivo_india @beingsalmankhan #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #BB13 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/7JQaUQvoCd
— COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 14, 2019
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Was Alexander Zverev Using His Phone During ATP Finals Loss to Stefanos Tsitsipas? Player Denies
- I-League to Be Televised on DSport For Next Three Seasons
- Moto Razr Returns With Flexible Flip Display, Snapdragon 710 SoC: Features, Price and More
- IQAir Health Pro 250 Review: Can You Really Put a Price on Clean Air at Home?
- Move Over Chrome, Brave May Just be The Coolest Privacy Focused Browser You Need