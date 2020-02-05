Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz and Arti Singh are Shefali Jariwala's Top 3
Shefali Jariwala says she is certain that Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz will be in top 3 of Bigg Boss 13.
Shefali Jariwala entered Bigg Boss season 13 as a wild card contestant, post the mid-season finale and went on to impress the audience with her straightforwardness and strength. She shared an extremely warm equation with co-contestants Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma and Sidharth Shukla.
In fact, several actors including Meera Chopra, Gauahar Khan and Kishwer Merchant have called out the makers for completely ignoring Sidharth's violent and abusive behaviour and being biased towards him.
At the launch of AltBalaji's new show Class of 2020, Shefali was asked as to why the makers have been ignoring Sidharth's antics and whether there was any kind of favouritism going on.
"I don't think there's any favouritism. The viewers only get to see whatever personality you display inside the house. I feel each and every housemate has a very strong fan following. The dynamics changes there every day because there are that many people to live with. That's why sometimes you are appeared as hero, sometimes as villain. Maybe because of that the audience feels the show is biased but there's nothing like that."
On Sidharth not performing any house, Shefali said, "Actually his health got deteriorated, so much so that we had full sympathy for him. However, his health got better toward the end, but then he started taking advantage of it, saying, 'I'm still unwell.' So, we thought let it be."
Asked about who she felt would be in top 3, Shefali said, "I'm pretty sure that Sidharth and Asim (Riaz) will be in top 3. Arti (Singh) is also going very strong and she is a very good friend of mine. So, I would really want her to be there in top 3. But it will either be Arti or Shehnaaz."
The grand finale of Bigg Boss 13 will premiere on February 15. Meanwhile, with Vishal Aditya Singh’s recent exit, the competition to win Bigg Boss 13 is now among Sidharth, Asim, Rashami Desai, Paras, Shehnaaz Gill, Mahira and Arti.
