Christmas 2019
News18 » Movies
2-min read

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Being Favoured Due to Girlfriend?

Manisha Sharma is content head at Colors, the channel airing Bigg Boss 13, and she allegedly has a "personal connection" with show contestant Sidharth Shukla.

IANS

Updated:December 27, 2019, 7:16 AM IST
Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Being Favoured Due to Girlfriend?
Manisha Sharma is content head at Colors, the channel airing Bigg Boss 13, and she allegedly has a "personal connection" with show contestant Sidharth Shukla.

The Twitter hashtag #SackManishaSharma has been trending. For the uninitiated, Manisha Sharma is content head at Colors, the channel airing Bigg Boss 13, and she allegedly has a "personal connection" with show contestant Sidharth Shukla.

The social media rage against Sharma springs from the allegation that Sharma, a senior executive of Colors, has been protecting Sidharth and ensuring he is not eliminated from the reality show, despite his boorish behaviour with housemate Rashami Desai.

Several reports have emerged claiming that the channel has a biased view in favour of Sidharth because he is reportedly dating Sharma, and that is also the reason he is not reprimanded even by the show's superstar host Salman Khan on any issue.

The social media ire against Sharma gathered ground following the by-now infamous fight between Sidharth and Rashami Desai on the show, and how Salman handled the matter.

In the weekend episode, Salman lost his cool on Rashami, who was crying because of Sidharth's "aisi ladki" comment. Salman tried to justify Sidharth's view.

Sidharth on his part had claimed that he didn't question Rashami's character by referring to her as "aisi ladki". He insisted he spoke of her tendencies of backbitting and conspiring.

This didn't stop netizens from drawing inference that Sidharth could get away with such language against Rashami because of Manisha Sharma's backing. Hence, #SackManishaSharma started trending on Twitter.

Another thing that added fuel to the fire was when some users spotted that former Viacom Chief Operating Officer, Raj Nayak retweeted Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan's tweet: "Ganda bola hai!!! Bola hai bola hai!! Good opportunity given to clarify!!! Sirf ek hi insaan bolta hai! SS show not BB."

Nayak had tagged Manisha Sharma, but he later deleted the tweet. However, users are now posting screenshot of the moment with the hashtag.

