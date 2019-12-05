Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Breaks Down After Ugly Fight with Asim Riaz

Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta to Bani J and Swami Om, every season of Bigg Boss has some unexpected fights and arguments. This season it's Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz. While the two were best of friends in the early episodes, the two have turned foes. Despite repeated warnings from Bigg Boss and host Salman Khan, Asim and Sidharth have engaged in both From verbal and physical violence.

In the last episode of Bigg Boss 13, the housemates were asked to choose two names of the contestants who they think do not deserve to be the captain of the house for the next week. In unison, Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz, Arhaan Khan, Vishal Aditya Singh and Shefali Jariwala pick up Sidharth Shukla’s name, stating that he is unable to handle the responsibility of being the captain of the house. After majority voting, Sidharth and Vishal Aditya Singh are barred from the captaincy task. This makes Sidharth lose his cool.

Bigg Boss then announced the captaincy task. Paras Chhabra is chosen as the co-coordinator of the game. During the task, Sidharth and Asim again involve in an ugly fight. Passing derogatory remarks on each other, Sidharth pushed Asim, which escalates the matter.

Post the fight Sidharth Shukla appears to break down in tears. Pictures of him crying during the task have gone viral on social media and fans are tweeting in support of him with #StayStrongSidharth and #KeepGoingSidharthShukla. In no time, the hashtag became a top trend on the social media site. In the pictures, Paras can be seen standing next to Shukla and consoling him.

I am crying to see this ...but #StayStrongSidharthShukla you are strong ... Get well soon https://t.co/u1GOkWtNj2 — Swati _ Kant (@kant_swati) December 4, 2019

Sid to Bhau "When I hav stood by a man in his tough time, given him my evrythng,but d same man flips on me when my time isnt right, then I hav 2 hear this man & others whom he has influenced abt wat wrong hav I done!"I can see pain in Sid there#StayStrongSidharthShukla #BB13 — _RuBen (@_rualpine) December 3, 2019

If knowing dat sid is suffering from typhoid,Asim cn make a plan to boycott his captaincy y sid can't nominate him for d first time.Moreover asim already told him specifically few weeks back "TUNEY NI BACHAYA BAHER JO HAI UNHONE BACHAYA"Kya baat h. #StayStrongSidharthShukla — Bikash Kumar sahoo (@BikashK66797675) December 4, 2019

#StayStrongSidharth #StayStrongSidharthShukla Prayers for you meri Jaan, my heart is aching to even read this and look how you're fighting it all like a warrior. Tu winner hai meri Jaan @sidharth_shukla https://t.co/kK2z3fL2Z8 — Gauri Budhiraja (@gauri_budhiraja) December 4, 2019

Sid is suffering from Typhoid Fever... While Asim knowing Everything hitting and fighting with Sidharth on the name of Task Paras is Taking Care of Him.... Thnx to Paras for being There... Vote for #ParasChhabra #StayStrongSidharthShukla — Bigg Boss 13 Official (@BiggBoss_13) December 4, 2019

