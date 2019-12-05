Take the pledge to vote

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Breaks Down After Ugly Fight with Asim Riaz

Pictures of Sidharth Shukla crying post an ugly fight with Asim Riaz have gone viral on social media and fans are tweeting in support of him with #StayStrongSidharth and #KeepGoingSidharthShukla.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 5, 2019, 10:53 AM IST
Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta to Bani J and Swami Om, every season of Bigg Boss has some unexpected fights and arguments. This season it's Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz. While the two were best of friends in the early episodes, the two have turned foes. Despite repeated warnings from Bigg Boss and host Salman Khan, Asim and Sidharth have engaged in both From verbal and physical violence.

In the last episode of Bigg Boss 13, the housemates were asked to choose two names of the contestants who they think do not deserve to be the captain of the house for the next week. In unison, Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz, Arhaan Khan, Vishal Aditya Singh and Shefali Jariwala pick up Sidharth Shukla’s name, stating that he is unable to handle the responsibility of being the captain of the house. After majority voting, Sidharth and Vishal Aditya Singh are barred from the captaincy task. This makes Sidharth lose his cool.

Bigg Boss then announced the captaincy task. Paras Chhabra is chosen as the co-coordinator of the game. During the task, Sidharth and Asim again involve in an ugly fight. Passing derogatory remarks on each other, Sidharth pushed Asim, which escalates the matter.

Post the fight Sidharth Shukla appears to break down in tears. Pictures of him crying during the task have gone viral on social media and fans are tweeting in support of him with #StayStrongSidharth and #KeepGoingSidharthShukla. In no time, the hashtag became a top trend on the social media site. In the pictures, Paras can be seen standing next to Shukla and consoling him.

