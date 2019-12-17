Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Causes Problems for Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Siddharth Shukla who was hospitalised due to typhoid is back in the show. As per the promo for tonight’s show, he will try to create havoc between Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan.

In the promo, as Siddharth lies on the bed at night, he smiles and teases Arhaan by telling him that Shefali finds him cute. Shefali immediately hits back by saying don’t say this bullshit. Then Shefali goes to Rashami and Arhaan and tells them that Siddharth was trying to link them up so that their bonding will earn them footage.

On this, Rashami responds, ‘Ye zyada kyu bol raha hain?” She then turns to Arhaan and says, “Ye Mazak masti me bolne waali cheez nahi hain. Abhi andar jaake clear karo. (This is not something you can joke about. let's go inside and sort this out.)”

Rashami and Siddharth's equation has been a roller coaster ride for the viewers since day 1. While the Dil Se Dil Tak actors were rumoured to be dating before the show itself, they have denied it all. Inside the house too, the two have had their quota of fights and patch ups, and fans guess that the two share a past.

The promo showed Shehnaaz Gill getting upset with Paras Chhabra as he wants to favour Mahira Sharma once again and make her the captain. The housemates then indulge in a humurous task 'Chuha Billi' to fight it out for the captain's hat.

