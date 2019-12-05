Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Down With Typhoid, Undergoing Treatment

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Sidharth Shukla is on medication and has been instructed by the doctors to take proper rest.

IANS

Updated:December 5, 2019, 8:21 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Down With Typhoid, Undergoing Treatment
Bigg Boss 13 contestant Sidharth Shukla is on medication and has been instructed by the doctors to take proper rest.

Actor Sidharth Shukla, who has been wooing the audience with his strong game in the ongoing season of Bigg Boss, is not well. He has been diagnosed with typhoid.

According to a source, Sidharth is on proper medication and has been instructed by the doctors to take proper rest. "He is under proper supervision. The makers are taking proper care of his food and other facilities," the source added.

After getting to know about Sidharth's ill health, fans took to social media and wished for his speedy recovery.

"Get well soon Sid," a user tweeted. "

Sidharth is down with typhoid from past few days but still fighting alone. He is the strongest contestant on the show," another social media user tweeted.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com