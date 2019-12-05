Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Down With Typhoid, Undergoing Treatment

Actor Sidharth Shukla, who has been wooing the audience with his strong game in the ongoing season of Bigg Boss, is not well. He has been diagnosed with typhoid.

According to a source, Sidharth is on proper medication and has been instructed by the doctors to take proper rest. "He is under proper supervision. The makers are taking proper care of his food and other facilities," the source added.

After getting to know about Sidharth's ill health, fans took to social media and wished for his speedy recovery.

Confirmed by Sources #BiggBoss_Tak #SidharthShukla is still in the house & a part of Show Sources said He was suffering from typhoid but Sid is on recovery and doing better now. Wishing speedy recovery to Sid#BB13WithBiggBoss_Tak — #BiggBoss_Tak👁️ (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 5, 2019

"Get well soon Sid," a user tweeted. "

Get well soon Sid 😭😭😭 — ✨♥🔥 (@xx_moonstruck_x) December 5, 2019

Sidharth is down with typhoid from past few days but still fighting alone. He is the strongest contestant on the show," another social media user tweeted.

@sidharth_shukla is down with Typhoid since few days but still fighting alone. He is being instigated, targeted all the time by almost d whole house. But he is still Rock solid. We wish Sid a speedy recovery and urge his Mom and entire family to stay strong.#IAmWithSidShukla — Sush ♥️ (@SushmitaGoswa17) December 5, 2019

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.