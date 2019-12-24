Jharkhand result tally
Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Fans Make #StopTargetingSid Trend on Twitter
Following the fight between Siddharth Shukla and Rashami Desai, the fans of the Balika Vadhu actor made #StopTargetingSidharth trend on Twitter in his support.
The ongoing fight between housemates Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai on Bigg Boss 13 continues to turn uglier by the day. While Siddharth has faced considerable flak for his "aisi ladki" comment about Rashami, fans of the Balika Vadhu actor have now come out in his support. Hashtag #StopTargetingSid has been trending on Twitter.
It all started with a task last week when Sidharth asked Rashami if she is a "naukrani" of their co-contestant Asim Riaz. Rashami got agitated and asked, "Tere ghar mein kaisi ladkiyaan hoti hain?" To which, Sidharth said: "Teri jaisi nahi hoti." Rashami then asked, "Kaisi?", and he responded saying, "Rashami Desai jaisi".
The fight that continued in front of the show's host Salman Khan. Following this, Vindu Dara Singh, winner of the third season of Bigg Boss, tweeted, "BB team has tried every possible way to break down @sidharth_shukla but he hasn't shed a tear and not broken down. HE IS THE FIRST PERSON IN THE HISTORY OF BB WHOM BB TEAM COULDNT CRACK! #StopTargetingSid."
A fan wrote, "Siddharth Shukla so proud of your statement. Females always play 'woman card' according to their convenience. #StopTargetingSidharth."
Another appreciated his patience, "What patience man!! When one women has gone and crossed all limits in abusing him and his family on national television. He chose to remain quiet. Sick Rashmi Gutter Desai #StopTargetingSidharth."
One felt that Sidharth's housemates start their morning by "PLANNING AGAINST #SidharthShuka and end on same note. Yes they PROVOKE him. They are making him TARGET from day one. I urge please #StopTargetingSidharth".
Another found that he played very well, "And vo bahut acha he. And #sidnaaz is best in #BiggBoss13. I hope in dono me se hi koi show ka winner ho and #StopTargetingSidharth. Rashmi Desai is going very wrong".
One netizen went on to call him the "Real Tiger of #BB13".
-
