Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Gets Cosy with Jasmin Bhasin at New Year's Party
Bigg Boss 13 had its new year's party with a number of actors joining in the contestants. Jasmin and Sidharth went away from the crowd and danced in a corner with each other. The former also pointed out how the two of them had their personal party going on.
Bigg Boss 13 had its new year's party with a number of actors joining in the contestants. Jasmin and Sidharth went away from the crowd and danced in a corner with each other. The former also pointed out how the two of them had their personal party going on.
The housemates of "Bigg Boss 13" let go of their warring ways for a while over the yearend, as they let their hair down partying with several other invited guests from shows such as "Naagin 4", "Shubharambh", "Choti Sardarni", "Bepanah Pyar" and "Vidya".
The guest list included Jasmin Bhasin, Meera Deosthale, Ishita Dutta, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Pearl V. Puri, Mahima Makwana, Avinesh Rekhi, Namish Taneja, Vijayendra Kumeria and Akshit Sukhija, and the two groups in "Bigg BOss" house had to entertain them, reports timesofindia.com.
Amid all the merriment one couldn't help but notice how excited Sidharth Shukla became on seeing "Naagin 4" girl Jasmin. The two TV stars soon took to a corner, to dance with each other, away from the crowd.
Sidharth, in fact, had probably made it his gameplan to cash in on Jasmin's presence while in the party. In an obvious boost to the show's ratings, he jacked up the drama by shouting "Bhasin! Bhasin!!" the moment she came in.
At one point, Jasmin pointed out to Sidharth how the two of them had their personal party going on.
As the group ushered New Year, Bigg Boss announced Shehnaz's team -- including Sidharth, Paras, Shefali Jariwala and Mahira -- had won the task because maximum guests had attended their party.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranbir-Alia to Celebrity Weddings to Remixes, 20 Talking Points from World of Entertainment in 2020
- Shah Rukh, Suhana, Aryan Khan Spotted Twinning in Black Jackets at New Year Bash
- U19 World Cup Star Manjot Kalra Suspended from Ranji Trophy for "Age-fraud"
- From Saina Nehwal to Hima Das, Sporting Icons Welcome 2020 And Wish Fans Happy New Year
- Shweta Tiwari Talks About Work and Life Post Divorce from Second Husband Abhinav Kohli