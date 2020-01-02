Take the pledge to vote

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Gets Cosy with Jasmin Bhasin at New Year's Party

IANS

Updated:January 2, 2020, 9:41 AM IST
The housemates of "Bigg Boss 13" let go of their warring ways for a while over the yearend, as they let their hair down partying with several other invited guests from shows such as "Naagin 4", "Shubharambh", "Choti Sardarni", "Bepanah Pyar" and "Vidya".

The guest list included Jasmin Bhasin, Meera Deosthale, Ishita Dutta, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Pearl V. Puri, Mahima Makwana, Avinesh Rekhi, Namish Taneja, Vijayendra Kumeria and Akshit Sukhija, and the two groups in "Bigg BOss" house had to entertain them, reports timesofindia.com.

Amid all the merriment one couldn't help but notice how excited Sidharth Shukla became on seeing "Naagin 4" girl Jasmin. The two TV stars soon took to a corner, to dance with each other, away from the crowd.

Sidharth, in fact, had probably made it his gameplan to cash in on Jasmin's presence while in the party. In an obvious boost to the show's ratings, he jacked up the drama by shouting "Bhasin! Bhasin!!" the moment she came in.

At one point, Jasmin pointed out to Sidharth how the two of them had their personal party going on.

As the group ushered New Year, Bigg Boss announced Shehnaz's team -- including Sidharth, Paras, Shefali Jariwala and Mahira -- had won the task because maximum guests had attended their party.

