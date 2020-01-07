Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Gets Violent with Shehnaz Gill, Twitter Questions His Behaviour

In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill started a conversation with an argument which turned really serious in no time.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 7, 2020, 6:31 PM IST
Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Gets Violent with Shehnaz Gill, Twitter Questions His Behaviour
In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill started a conversation with an argument which turned really serious in no time.

Bigg Boss House is a place for all dramatic fights and arguments. The current group of contestants too doesn’t lack behind in the department. One of the participants of the Salman Khan-hosted reality TV show, Siddharth Shukla, has been under public scrutiny for his habit of picking up fights with co-contestants.

Once again, he has been questioned about his violent behavior in the show. In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 13, Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, who claim to be close friends, started a conversation with an argument which turned serious in no time.

In a video shared by a Twitter user, Shukla can be seen misbehaving with Shehnaaz.

Here’s the clip:

This happens when Shehnaaz loses her cool for being accused of being jealous of Mahira Sharma. At this point, Shehnaaz, who is angry at Shukla, starts throwing things around. Shukla, in turn, pins her to the ground and threatened her while twisting her arms. Shehnaaz can be seen asking him to release her. She later bursts into tears as Shukla walks away.

Ever since the clip went viral, netizens have been requesting the showmakers to eliminate the Balika Vadhu actor. This is what they said:

Meanwhile, people also questioned Shehnaaz for accepting this behavior and slapping Shukla.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
