Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Gets Violent with Shehnaz Gill, Twitter Questions His Behaviour

Bigg Boss House is a place for all dramatic fights and arguments. The current group of contestants too doesn’t lack behind in the department. One of the participants of the Salman Khan-hosted reality TV show, Siddharth Shukla, has been under public scrutiny for his habit of picking up fights with co-contestants.

Once again, he has been questioned about his violent behavior in the show. In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 13, Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, who claim to be close friends, started a conversation with an argument which turned serious in no time.

In a video shared by a Twitter user, Shukla can be seen misbehaving with Shehnaaz.

Here’s the clip:

If this is not Harrassment than What is. You can clearly see this Abuser thukla put his leg on her stomach and twisting her hands. No sane woman would tolerate such humiliation on national Telivision. @BiggBoss @ColorsTV @mnysha #BB13 #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss pic.twitter.com/R7ISMYyuCl — Raaz Bani Rahe ( MUFC ) (@KeepItRaaaz) January 6, 2020

This happens when Shehnaaz loses her cool for being accused of being jealous of Mahira Sharma. At this point, Shehnaaz, who is angry at Shukla, starts throwing things around. Shukla, in turn, pins her to the ground and threatened her while twisting her arms. Shehnaaz can be seen asking him to release her. She later bursts into tears as Shukla walks away.

Ever since the clip went viral, netizens have been requesting the showmakers to eliminate the Balika Vadhu actor. This is what they said:

@BeingSalmanKhan is this the way #ShehnaazGill should be abused in your @ColorsTV #BB13 show? Honestly put your sister or niece in Sana’s place. Would you take it as fun or will have guts to say something to @BiggBoss damaad shukla? Bring some guts and take the right stand! — Deblina ❣️ (@nandini_deblina) January 7, 2020

Imagine the mental status of Asim in the house.What must he be going through?Shukla kept abusing his family for 3 months, pushed him atleast 9-10 times,directly targeted his father, mother & sister @BiggBoss never take action against him #AsimRiaz pic.twitter.com/RVCWBEyEux — Team Asim Riaz Bangladesh🇧🇩 (@Preemen2) January 7, 2020

It’s harassment but shehnaz needs to stand up for herself — Sana سناء🌷#AsimRiaz🌟 (@Sana_rida92) January 6, 2020

Does she enjoy this kind of behaviour??I don't get it why does she always run back to himI am lost for words This is not right, the fact @ColorsTV is ignoring it promoting it as entertainment is disgustingNo one should behave this way with another being#BiggBoss13 — Roya 🖤 (@94_Roya) January 6, 2020

Meanwhile, people also questioned Shehnaaz for accepting this behavior and slapping Shukla.

