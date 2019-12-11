Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Has Never Been to Rehab, Says Close Friend Natasha Singh

After Bigg Boss 13 contestants Rashami Desai and Hindustani Bhau were seen discussing that Sidharth Shukla may have spent two years in a rehabilitation centre, his close friend Natasha Singh has reacted to it.

During the conversation, Hindustani Bhau told Rashami that, “I do not like Sidharth Shukla. I have heard he spent two years in a rehab.” Without confirming the rumours, Rashami simply replied, “Even I have heard the same.”

As per a report in Spotboye, Natasha said, “Above all, I fail to understand. These guys, Rashami, Bhau and even Paras Chhabra who made a similar comment before, never say such things in front of Sidharth. I know it’s a wishful thinking, but Colors must show this footage to Sidharth so that he understands that who’s his friend and who’s not?”

She also told the entertainment portal that he was very active from 2016 till he entered on the reality show so he has not spent two years in a rehab, “Deepshikha’s Facebook pictures will tell you that Sidharth was very much active in 2016. He visited my skin doctor and even his family, so we were in touch. Then, we saw him in Colors Kitchen Champion. And FYI, last year on his birthday (Dec 12), a good amount of people from Dil Se Dil Tak had gone to his house to celebrate. So which 2 years are these guys talking about? They know him only from around that time, right? Such loose talk can be extremely detrimental. FYI, Sidharth was extremely active, including his workouts at gym, from 2016 to 2019.”

Showing her disappointment towards the false claims she added, “It’s bizarre that their non-attendance at parties etc gives rise to a belief that all’s not well with them.”

Meanwhile, Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra are in the secret room and are watching all the contestant via TV

