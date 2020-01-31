Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Insists He Wants to Leave the House

The captaincy task has begun in the Bigg Boss 13 house and will see contestants taking part in the competition to become the leader of the house that also grants immunity from eviction.

The makers of Bigg Boss 13 have shared a new promo from the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13 on social media. In the clip, it is revealed that Sidharth along with Shehnaz's brother Shehbaz, who has recently entered the Big Boss’ house, bring some twist into the game.

The caption alongside the promo reads, "Sidharth Shukla ke connection aur mastermind Vikas Gupta ne laaya game mein tedha twist! Kya Sid back out kar lenge? Dekhiye aaj raat 10:30 baje."

In the new BIgg Boss 13 promo, Sidharth can be seen watching the game from the sidelines and seemed disappointed with Vikas Gupta’s strategy. Towards the end of the promo, we see Sidharth speaking on microphone, “Bigg Boss if Vikas has cheated in the game then you may chuck me out."

The video starts with the task description where all the connections will have to collect notes put them in a vault.

Talking about the task, in each round notes will rain down and connections, who have collected the most number of notes, will eventually win and be declared the new captain. Check out the new Bigg Boss 13 promo below:

