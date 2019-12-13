Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Hospitalised Following Worsening Health Conditions Due to Typhoid
Siddharth Shuka had been diagnosed with typhoid earlier but he continued staying in Bigg Boss under careful supervision.
Siddharth Shuka had been diagnosed with typhoid earlier but he continued staying in Bigg Boss under careful supervision.
Actor Sidharth Shukla, who is one of the strongest contestants of the ongoing reality TV show Bigg Boss 13, is currently seeking treatment for typhoid at a hospital here.
Last week, Sidharth was diagnosed with typhoid but he nevertheless continued staying inside the house under proper supervision of his health conditions. He then later shifted to a secret room from where he along with Paras Chhabra were keeping a close eye on the other contestants in the house.
But now according to a source, Sidharth was taken to the hospital due to his worsening health.
Meanwhile, Google has named Sidharth as the most searched Indian TV actor in 2019 yet.
"Bigg Boss 13" airs on Colors TV.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile Addiction: 20-Year-Old Drinks Chemical Instead of Water While Playing Game
- Shah Rukh Khan Signs His Next Film with Aashiq Abu?
- Mardaani 2: I Have Done It All in 23 Years of My Career, Says Rani Mukerji
- Anurag Kashyap on Citizenship Amendment Bill: We have Voted for it, We Should Keep Getting it
- India’s Personal Data Protection Bill is Heading For Review: Everything You Must Know