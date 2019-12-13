Take the pledge to vote

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Hospitalised Following Worsening Health Conditions Due to Typhoid

Siddharth Shuka had been diagnosed with typhoid earlier but he continued staying in Bigg Boss under careful supervision.

IANS

Updated:December 13, 2019, 7:52 AM IST
Actor Sidharth Shukla, who is one of the strongest contestants of the ongoing reality TV show Bigg Boss 13, is currently seeking treatment for typhoid at a hospital here.

Last week, Sidharth was diagnosed with typhoid but he nevertheless continued staying inside the house under proper supervision of his health conditions. He then later shifted to a secret room from where he along with Paras Chhabra were keeping a close eye on the other contestants in the house.

But now according to a source, Sidharth was taken to the hospital due to his worsening health.

Meanwhile, Google has named Sidharth as the most searched Indian TV actor in 2019 yet.

"Bigg Boss 13" airs on Colors TV.

