Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
2-min read

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Nominated for 2 Weeks as Punishment, Fans Upset

Mahira Sharma blames Sidharth Shukla for playing an aggressive game and purposely getting violent on her. Bigg Boss then reprimands him for losing his cool and punishes him by nominating him for 2 weeks.

News18.com

Updated:November 7, 2019, 8:31 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Nominated for 2 Weeks as Punishment, Fans Upset
Mahira Sharma blames Sidharth Shukla for playing an aggressive game and purposely getting violent on her. Bigg Boss then reprimands him for losing his cool and punishes him by nominating him for 2 weeks.

On Tuesday, Bigg Boss 13 house fueled up with rage. temper and arguments. During a task called Bigg Boss transportation services. The house was divided into two teams of Asim and Paras. Asim’s team included Sidharth, Aarti, Hindustani Bhau, Himanshi and Shefali. Paras’ team had Arhaan, Khesari, Tehseen, Mahira and Shehnaz. For the task both the teams had to collect stock from the godown in the garden area making sure that they pick up the maximum things. Then both the teams had to stamp the stock picked by them with their team's stamp. At the second truck horn buzzer, both the teams had to load their stock in the truck and only one person is allowed to do so.

Sidharth who is known for his temper locks horns with his friends Asim and Arti by talking to them rudely. During the task, he gets too aggressive and engages in a fight with Mahira over a sack that she has already set her hands on. Sidharth tries to pull the sack towards him that leads to a fight between them. She blames Sidharth for playing an aggressive game and purposely getting violent on her. Bigg Boss then reprimands Sidharth for losing his cool and punishes him.

On Wednesday, he was nominated for two weeks as punishment by Bigg Boss himself.

Social media platforms have been abuzz since Tuesday about Siddharth, supporting him in the show. As per a promo of Tuesday's episode, Sidharth was seen getting evicted for hurting Mahira while they were performing a task.

However, Sidharth's fans don't seem to be in the mood to see him evicted. All through Tuesday and Wednesday, hashtags like #wesupportsidshukla and #sidhartshukla have been trending on Twitter. Also, the punishment has upset his fans. Here's how social media users reacted to Bigg Boss' decision.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram