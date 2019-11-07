Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Nominated for 2 Weeks as Punishment, Fans Upset

On Tuesday, Bigg Boss 13 house fueled up with rage. temper and arguments. During a task called Bigg Boss transportation services. The house was divided into two teams of Asim and Paras. Asim’s team included Sidharth, Aarti, Hindustani Bhau, Himanshi and Shefali. Paras’ team had Arhaan, Khesari, Tehseen, Mahira and Shehnaz. For the task both the teams had to collect stock from the godown in the garden area making sure that they pick up the maximum things. Then both the teams had to stamp the stock picked by them with their team's stamp. At the second truck horn buzzer, both the teams had to load their stock in the truck and only one person is allowed to do so.

Sidharth who is known for his temper locks horns with his friends Asim and Arti by talking to them rudely. During the task, he gets too aggressive and engages in a fight with Mahira over a sack that she has already set her hands on. Sidharth tries to pull the sack towards him that leads to a fight between them. She blames Sidharth for playing an aggressive game and purposely getting violent on her. Bigg Boss then reprimands Sidharth for losing his cool and punishes him.

On Wednesday, he was nominated for two weeks as punishment by Bigg Boss himself.

Social media platforms have been abuzz since Tuesday about Siddharth, supporting him in the show. As per a promo of Tuesday's episode, Sidharth was seen getting evicted for hurting Mahira while they were performing a task.

However, Sidharth's fans don't seem to be in the mood to see him evicted. All through Tuesday and Wednesday, hashtags like #wesupportsidshukla and #sidhartshukla have been trending on Twitter. Also, the punishment has upset his fans. Here's how social media users reacted to Bigg Boss' decision.

#WeSupportSidharthShukla When Mahira deliberately accused sid of pulling her down why Was She deliberately hanging around? @sidharth_shukla after the task going and standing right next to his shoulder to shoulder and telling him dur hato Gurl stop using this accusation on somen — Dolly D Bindra (@DollyBindra) November 6, 2019

He did not utter a single bad word when that abuser #Mahira was abusingHis hands were behind his back and he was smiling.He was our hero and he kicked haters like a slayer.RT if you support him#WeSupportSidharthShukla @OfficialSidFC @sidharth_shukla pic.twitter.com/YpbQnqWyHt — Sidharth Shukla Official FC♥️ (@OfficialSidFC) November 6, 2019

#SidharthShukla did not even touch #MahiraKaunMahira was the one who came to snatch his sackAnd fell down by mistakeThat was not even intentionalMahira had nothing to do expect playing Women Card @TeamSidharth_ @sidharth_shukla#WeSupportSidharthShukla#SidharthShukla — CrystaL (@CrstaL71001779) November 6, 2019

WTF is this, why everyone is targeting Siddharth Shukla, bcoz of him the show is getting trp, he is the heart of the show, woh day 1 se apna best de rahe hai, he is always right, he is the hero of the house #WeSupportSidShukla #WeSupportSidharthShukla #WESTANDBYYOUSIDSHUKLA — Diana Rose (@DianaRo38890548) November 6, 2019

So Sid was punished for 2 weeks, being innocent, but they did not send him to the secret room coz without Sid there is no #BB13 😂, in any case the show is about Sid @sidharth_shukla#WeSupportSidharthShukla#lovehim #adoreHim pic.twitter.com/aOfDQ9I5Yn — Shivandi ʚïɞ (@shivandi) November 6, 2019

