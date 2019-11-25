Take the pledge to vote

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Nominates His Friend Shefali Zariwala

Vishal Aditya Singh and Rashami Desai nominate Hindustani Bhau in the nomination task.

News18.com

November 25, 2019, 9:41 PM IST
Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Nominates His Friend Shefali Zariwala
This week housemates have to stab the other contestant with a khanjar who they want to nominate for eviction. There is a dummy scarecrow placed right in front of each contestant, and the housemates have to stab the scarecrow of that person to nominate them by giving a valid reason.

In the upcoming episode, Sidharth Shukla can be seen stabbing his former group mate Shefali Zariwala. The reason he has stated is that she is a compulsive liar inside the house. Paras also nominates Shefali. Whereas Vishal Aditya Singh and Rashami Desai nominate Hindustani Bhau in the task.

Rashami, who also wants to nominate Sidharth but instead of stabbing his dummy scarecrow she goes beside him with khanjar. The two can be seen laughing where the latter tells her that she doesn't have to literally stab him.

More so, Asim Riaz confesses that Shehnaz Gill was the reason behind his and Sidharth’s major fight. To which, Shehnaz asks Sidharth to nominate her.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss shows the housemates a romantic scene from Rashami and Sidharth’s show Dil Se Dil Tak. The two have to recreate the same scene in Bigg Boss house and Shehnaz will be seen directing them. From swimming pool to bedroom the two bring the house down with their never seen before chemistry inside the Bigg Boss house.

