Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Plants a Kiss On Shehnaz Gill's Forehead

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13, the two most popular contestants in the house Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill, engage in a harmless banter. Post Asim and Sidharth’s fight, the two are seen together in the house.

In the upcoming episode, Shehnaz and Sidharth become the highlight of the episode as the two engage in a friendly war of words. The two can be seen sitting in the garden area when Shehnaz teases him and hits him with a pillow-- Sidharth lies onto the floor and Shehnaz runs towards the living area. After this, Sidharth can be seen chasing after her – Shehnaz lies down in the living area and Sidharth stand over her as they both are laughing.

On being caught by Sidharth, Shehnaaz promises him that she will endure any punishment that he gives her but he should stop making her run like this inside the house in front of the housemates. Later, Sidharth helps her in getting up from the floor and then plants a sweet kiss on her forehead.

A few days back, the two had stopped talking to each other and Shehnaz had joined Paras’s group. But soon she realized her mistake and apologized to Sidharth for hurting him.

Meanwhile, the contestants can be seen fighting against each other in the BB classroom task for the captaincy post in the house.

