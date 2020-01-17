Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai Bond Again, #SidRa Fans Happy
After having been in the spotlight for their heated arguments in the Bigg Boss 13 house, things seemed to have taken a new turn for Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai and #SidRa fans are thrilled with their new bonding.
After having been in the spotlight for their heated arguments in the Bigg Boss 13 house, things seemed to have taken a new turn for Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai and #SidRa fans are thrilled with their new bonding.
Former co-stars and friends Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai appear to have buried the hatchet. After having been in the spotlight for their heated arguments in the Bigg Boss 13 house, things seemed to have taken a new turn and #SidRa fans are thrilled with their new bonding.
In the upcoming episode of the show hosted by superstar Salman Khan, two kids will melt hearts of Sidharth and Rashami, following which they will be seen shaking hands and hugging each other. The two get so emotional that at one point, Sidharth even offers water to her.
Netizens are celebrating the moment.
"Wow! Beautiful! Never thought I would write anything good about #Shukla but yeah the bond that is growing between him and #RashamiDesai is endearing and adorable. Don't know how successful #SidRa will be but bless their hearts. #YouAreNotAloneRashami #BB13," wrote one Twitter user.
Another one was touched by Sidharth's gesture. "Sid is Giving WATER to d Same Person Who once said Marta pada rahega na toh pani side rakh k nikall lun. Thats Sidharth shukla for u ladies. true gentlemen...!!!"
One fan wrote: "When he genuinely FELT rashmi is HURT, he went to console her!Sid..... #SidharthaShukla #SidRa #BB13."
Another tweeted: "Only he can be her real friend in the house if he want to other than asim. What do you think? #SidRa #SidRash #SidRaSim #YouAreNotAloneRashami #BB13."
Watch the video here:
Kya yeh pyaare bacche milayenge @TheRashamiDesai aur @sidharth_shukla ko ek baar phir? Dekhiye #SidRa ke rishte ka naya modh aaj raat 10.30 baje.Anytime on @justvoot @Vivo_India @AmlaDaburIndia @bharatpeindia @beingsalmankhan #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #BB13 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/UwzM2Mi8sj— COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 16, 2020
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple Acquires Xnor.ai, an Edge-based AI Startup, for $200 Million
- Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai's Niece and Nephew Make Her Hug It Out with Sidharth Shukla
- Runners And Fitness Junkies Take Note! The Best Marathon Gear You Must Buy, Right Now
- Netizens Call Kerala Tourism 'Anti-Hindu' after it Tweets Beef Dish Recipe on Makar Sankranti
- Is Time Up for MS Dhoni? – Who Said What Since the World Cup Semi-final