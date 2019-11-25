Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla-Rashami Desai's Steamy Romance in Pool Upsets Shehnaz Gill Fans

Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai have been staunch enemies in Bigg Boss 13. Since day one, the two have been fighting with each other, hurling abuses and taunts. However, in a new promo video, the two can be seen romancing with each other inside the house.

Going by the video, it appears to be a task where Shehnaz Gill has to direct the two actors. Soon after the promo was released on Colors TV's official Twitter handle, Shehnaz's fans seemed upset. While they called their chemistry fake, the tweeted that they want to see more of Sidharth and Shehnaz.

While one of the fans wrote, "As audience we have never connected with any other couple as much as #Sidnaaz Bcoz the bond was so organic and pure. But this promo is so damn annoying." Another tweeted, "We dont want to see such a fake chemistry between rashmi and sid.we want to see some chemistry of #sidnaaz #OnlySidNaaz (sic)."

Some also pointed out, that it's a family show and watching them as this will make them uncomfortable. "Isn't this a family show? The makers are resorting to such cheap tactics. How are we to watch this with our parents around?? Really disgusting to the core," a fan commented on the video.

@ColorsTV As audience we have never connected with any other couple as much as #Sidnaaz Bcoz the bond was so organic and pure. But this promo is sooo damn annoying 😡 #byebyebb — SANA (@RubeenGill2) November 24, 2019

Please show us #Sidnaaz only i guess mostly people watch bigg boss just because of #sidnaazGive some task to #sidnaaz @colors — Nabila khan♥️ (@Nabilak57019712) November 24, 2019

Isn't this a family show? The makers are resorting to such cheap tactics. How are we to watch this with our parents around?? Really disgusting to the core!! 👎#BB13 @BiggBoss @ColorsTV — Lubna Lah 🌟Asim Riaz is Love 💗 (@Lubna_Lah) November 25, 2019

@ColorsTV what u guys want yr...rashmi kuch ni or paas ri to tum ab ye SB krwaoge..WO b sana ko director bnakr...why😭😭😭😭😭😭😭...I'm hurt...I want #SidNaaz only @EndemolShineIND @BiggBoss..this is very wrong yr..don't brk fans heart plzz..not gonna watch it #FlushMeDesai — Nikki (@Nikki17364583) November 25, 2019

Don’t do this. You are hurting your fans only. I hate this promo seriously #BiggBoss13 Rashmi . It was ewww #SidNaaz .banda acha bhi apne character se lagta hai and Rashmi oh god please they are not looking good together at all😤 — Anu (@Anu88730169) November 24, 2019

Not interested to watch Rashmi with Sidharth,Will not watch tomorrow's episode.Only shehnaz and Sidharth look beautiful together. Show #SidNaz do'nt show this fakeness for so called task🙄. #OnlySidNaaz — Vandana sarode (@VandanaSarode) November 24, 2019

STOP THIS NONSENSE!!These promos are making me sick.They’re so so disgusting.What on earth is that Sidra. Why are you trying to create Sid’s angle with everyone. Nahi chahiye. Sid is very capable on his own stop helping that Flop Desai — Shehnaaz Love from Uttrakhand ❤️ (@BB12_critic) November 24, 2019

Meanwhile this week, both Sidharth and Rashami were nominated along with Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Arti Singh and Khesari Lal Yadav. On Saturday, Khesari was evicted from the show.

