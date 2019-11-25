Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
2-min read

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla-Rashami Desai's Steamy Romance in Pool Upsets Shehnaz Gill Fans

Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai have been staunch enemies in Bigg Boss 13. However, in a new promo video, the two can be seen romancing with each other inside the house.

News18.com

Updated:November 25, 2019, 12:31 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla-Rashami Desai's Steamy Romance in Pool Upsets Shehnaz Gill Fans
Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai have been staunch enemies in Bigg Boss 13. However, in a new promo video, the two can be seen romancing with each other inside the house.

Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai have been staunch enemies in Bigg Boss 13. Since day one, the two have been fighting with each other, hurling abuses and taunts. However, in a new promo video, the two can be seen romancing with each other inside the house.

Going by the video, it appears to be a task where Shehnaz Gill has to direct the two actors. Soon after the promo was released on Colors TV's official Twitter handle, Shehnaz's fans seemed upset. While they called their chemistry fake, the tweeted that they want to see more of Sidharth and Shehnaz.

While one of the fans wrote, "As audience we have never connected with any other couple as much as #Sidnaaz Bcoz the bond was so organic and pure. But this promo is so damn annoying." Another tweeted, "We dont want to see such a fake chemistry between rashmi and sid.we want to see some chemistry of #sidnaaz #OnlySidNaaz (sic)."

Some also pointed out, that it's a family show and watching them as this will make them uncomfortable. "Isn't this a family show? The makers are resorting to such cheap tactics. How are we to watch this with our parents around?? Really disgusting to the core," a fan commented on the video.

Meanwhile this week, both Sidharth and Rashami were nominated along with Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Arti Singh and Khesari Lal Yadav. On Saturday, Khesari was evicted from the show.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram