Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Says Rashami Desai Would Spread Fake Rumours About Him During Dil Se Dil Tak

Things are getting uglier between Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. In a recent development, Sidharth was seen telling that the actress would spread fake news about him when they worked in the show Dil Se Dil Tak.

It was in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode when a fight between the two escalated and the two ended up throwing tea at each other. This was followed by Sidharth and Arhaan Khan getting into a physical fight as they held on to each other's collar.

In the last episode, Sidharth was seen in a conversation with contestant Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharam in the garden area. Sidharth tells them that when they worked together, Rashami would spread false news about him in the media. He further tells you won’t believe what all she made media write about me. “Production people used to ask me when did such things happen because they knew it was not me. I never made any statement or try to prove anything to anybody.”

Host Salman Khan was seen shocked and disappointed at the demeanour of the housemates inside the house and blasted them for the same. He slammed Rashami and Sidharth for dragging their past on television.

While having a breakdown, Rashami revealed that Siddharth had been a drug addict and that was the reason he was behaving that way.

Sidharth Shukla is a drug addict this video is a proof right here Rashami Desai exposed shukla on national television 🔥 Retweet and spread maximum fans 🔥 Sherni Rashami Desai #FlushThemRashami #BBkaDamaadSid #BB13 pic.twitter.com/GeihS8vuqk — ashley🔅 (@ashleymoxel) December 21, 2019

