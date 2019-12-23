Jharkhand result tally
00/81 seats
(41 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Says Rashami Desai Would Spread Fake Rumours About Him During Dil Se Dil Tak
Post the Weekend Ka Vaar episode with Salman Khan on Sunday, Sidharth Shukla spoke to Paras Chhabra about Rashami Desai.
Post the Weekend Ka Vaar episode with Salman Khan on Sunday, Sidharth Shukla spoke to Paras Chhabra about Rashami Desai.
Things are getting uglier between Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. In a recent development, Sidharth was seen telling that the actress would spread fake news about him when they worked in the show Dil Se Dil Tak.
It was in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode when a fight between the two escalated and the two ended up throwing tea at each other. This was followed by Sidharth and Arhaan Khan getting into a physical fight as they held on to each other's collar.
In the last episode, Sidharth was seen in a conversation with contestant Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharam in the garden area. Sidharth tells them that when they worked together, Rashami would spread false news about him in the media. He further tells you won’t believe what all she made media write about me. “Production people used to ask me when did such things happen because they knew it was not me. I never made any statement or try to prove anything to anybody.”
Host Salman Khan was seen shocked and disappointed at the demeanour of the housemates inside the house and blasted them for the same. He slammed Rashami and Sidharth for dragging their past on television.
.@BeingSalmanKhan ke aankhon ke saamne hui @sidharth_shukla aur @TheRashamiDesai ki ladaayi intense.
Dekhiye #WeekendKaVaar aaj raat 9 baje.
Anytime on @justvoot. @Vivo_India #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #BB13 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/OV89DWZpzG
— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) December 21, 2019
While having a breakdown, Rashami revealed that Siddharth had been a drug addict and that was the reason he was behaving that way.
Sidharth Shukla is a drug addict this video is a proof right here Rashami Desai exposed shukla on national television 🔥 Retweet and spread maximum fans 🔥 Sherni Rashami Desai #FlushThemRashami #BBkaDamaadSid #BB13 pic.twitter.com/GeihS8vuqk — ashley🔅 (@ashleymoxel) December 21, 2019
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The 365 Days Validity Prepaid Recharge Battle: Reliance Jio Vs Airtel Vs Vodafone Idea
- Twitter Has No Clue if Your Data Was Seen by Hackers Because of The Android App Bug
- Ahmedabad Gets Provisional Clearance to Host FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020 Games
- Diego Maradona Claims He Lost Virginity At Age 13 to an 'Older Lady', Was Abducted by UFO for 3 Days
- All About Fries: Chrissy Teigen To Produce a Movie Exclusively About Everyone's Favorite Side-Dish