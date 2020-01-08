Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Spots 'Love Bite' On Mahira Sharma's Neck
Sidharth Shukla, on noticing a mark around Mahira's neck, asked her whether it was a 'love bite', thus hinting at an intimate moment with Paras Chhabra.
Bigg Boss 13 is getting interesting with each passing day. Now, actor Sidharth Shukla has noticed a mark on Mahira Sharma's neck. In the recent episode, Sidharth, on noticing the mark, asked her whether it was a 'love bite', thus hinting at an intimate moment with Paras Chhabra.
Noticing a hickey on Mahira's neck, Sidharth called out to her and asked, "Yeh love bite hai?". Mahira blushed and replied that the mark is of an allergy she is suffering from.
Shefali Jariwala also took a closer look at Mahira's neck, and said, "It's 2,000% a love bite."
When Mahira continues to defend her hickey as an allergy, Sidharth teased her saying, "Aise umar mein bahut allergies hoti hain. Humein toh kabhi kabhi ball bhi lag jaati thi (One gets many similar allergies at this age. Sometimes we used to get hit by a ball)."
It happened when all the housemates were sitting in the living room waiting to hear an announcement by Bigg Boss.
During the episode, Mahira continuously denied that it was a love bite and called it an allergy or infection. Sidharth mocked her, saying that her mother would have also seen how the infection happened or the virus attacked her, which made Shefali and Paras burst into laughter.
