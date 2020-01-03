Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
2-min read

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla, Vishal Aditya Singh, Asim Riaz Get Violent During Task

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz and Vishal Aditya Singh got violent during the luxury items task, and Shehnaz Gill and Shefali Jariwala got hurt in the process.

News18.com

Updated:January 3, 2020, 10:18 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla, Vishal Aditya Singh, Asim Riaz Get Violent During Task
In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz and Vishal Aditya Singh got violent during the luxury items task, and Shehnaz Gill and Shefali Jariwala got hurt in the process.

Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, and Vishal Aditya Singh got violent in the luxury budget task of Bigg Boss 13, which led to House Captain Shehnaz Gill getting hurt. It started when Bigg Boss announced that the housemates would be divided into two teams which would collect items and the winning team would get to choose the house captain.

Bigg Boss then divided the house into Team A comprising Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra, Shehnaz Gill, Arti Singh and Shefali Jariwala and Team B with Vishal Aditya Singh, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Mahira Sharma and Shefali Bagga. Madhurima Tuli was made 'Sanchaalak' or supervisor in the task.

Before the task, Mahira got upset that she was in the opposition group and refuses to play, but was coaxed into doing so by Paras and Sidharth. When Bigg Boss announced the first items to be collected, Sidharth and Asim got aggressive and in the process hurt Shehnaz. Sidharth also got into an ugly fight with Shefali Jariwala and Vishal. Even Shefali got pushed by the actor after which Vishal engaged in a fight with him. The task went out of hand and ultimately Bigg Boss had to stop it.

This was not the first time the housemates were bitter about each other. On the previous day, Rashami and Asim were seen talking among themselves about Sidharth, who the former called a coward. Asim also told Rashami that the Balika Vadhu actor was the reason why he did not talk to her in the initial days.

On the other hand, Shehnaz Gill was seen talking to Vishal and Shefali Bagga. The trio discussed about Mahira and how she was creating chaos inside the house. The two asked Shehnaz to maintain distance from Sidharth, as he had prioritised Mahira over her. Shehnaz also said that he treated her poorly and broke down. Later, Vishal was seen comforting her.

Later in the day, Shehnaz confronted Sidharth about the same. He told her not to listen to them as they were trying to create a rift between them. The next day, Shehnaz told Sidharth that she never considers others' opinions over their friendship, but the actor remained upset and asked her to stay away from him.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram